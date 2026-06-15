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A British Woman Who Has Visited 27 Countries Says Nothing Compares to the United States — ‘You Guys Are Lucky to Live There’

By Reni

8:11 AM CDT on June 15, 2026

British woman who visited 27 countries claimed nothing beats the USA.

British woman who visited 27 countries claimed nothing beats the USA.

|Image Credit: (L) X | @attackdogX ; (R) Reference image via Canva

A British woman who visited twenty-seven countries said nothing came close to the USA. The woman expressed a strong preference for the United States over her home country.

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The video was shared on X by @attackdogX. The Daily Dot could not confirm the original source, though the video appears to have originated on Instagram with @adriana_bilea_official.

In the video, the woman said, “I was well and truly born in the wrong country.” Her conclusion about the USA came after visiting twenty-seven countries across the globe.

She said she had visited countries in the Caribbean — including Barbados and St. Lucia — as well as Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Bali, and parts of Europe. After visiting that many countries, she was certain that nothing compared to the USA.

The British woman justified her statement, saying, “You can get every single landscape, every single climate, you can get everything in the US.” She also praised the people, landscape, weather, food, and more in the States. 

The woman closed with a message for American viewers, saying, “You guys are lucky to live there—Americans are so lucky to live in such an amazing country and I wish I was there guys…” As of publication, the clip had accumulated 122,000 views on X.

According to the verified account that shared the video on X, the woman and her husband often travel all over the States together and share their experiences with followers.

In the caption of the post, the user wrote, “It has been so much fun watching America through the eyes of Europeans.” 

X Were Split Over British Woman Who Visited 27 Countries' Comments About America

X was pretty much split over the British woman’s views on America and it’s awesomeness. Each commenter presented a different view about America’s overall greatness. The user who shared the viral video urged Americans to be grateful for their country. 

The user wrote, “She says we are lucky to live in America. May we always appreciate what we have.” Many agreed, with several users adding their own praise for the United States. 

One such individual mentioned, “I agree, America is a place that is hard to beat!” Others appeared skeptical about the comment. A critic said, “Yes (its great), but it is under attack, but we would love to have you.” 

A critical commenter listed what they saw as America's drawbacks writing, “Lack of culture, lack of good taste, and emptiness…”

Editor's Note: This article is a reflection of the details shared by @attackdogX on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the original user who shared the video on Instagram.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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