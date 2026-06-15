Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

X User Complains That Neighbor Hosted Six-Child Birthday Party Without Giving Notice — Commenters Tell Them to Move

9:06 AM CDT on June 15, 2026

X user complains about birthday party

X user complains about birthday party

| Image credits: X/@Liza137823

An X user who goes by @Liza137823 complained in a post about the noise from a neighbor's backyard birthday party for six children.

Featured Video

The user opened by writing that they “need to talk” about the neighbors because they had “been holding this in for too long.”

The thread detailed the party and the poster's view that neighbors should be consulted before hosting any gathering, however small.

The original poster writes that the event was “for one of their kids” and took place in the neighbors’ yard. There were six children and two adults, and the party lasted “maybe two hours in the middle of the afternoon” on a Saturday.

“The noise. Six children making the sound that six children make. For two hours. On a Saturday,” they wrote. They say they had things they wanted to do at home and instead “had to listen to a party” they “was not invited to and would not have attended anyway.”

They also faced issues with the guests, as there were “two extra cars” on the public street “near my house,” calling the curb space as “the area I consider to be my general zone.” A stray balloon from the party also drifted into the poster's space, they said.

The user wrote that there was “no note, no heads up, no hey we are having a small thing on Saturday.” Instead, the family just decided to have a celebration in a yard that shared a fence with them and "let me find out about it by hearing it.”

“If you are going to host an event, even a small one, the neighbors should be consulted,” they wrote. They add that “we share an environment,” and argue that “my Saturday is part of that environment and they spent it without asking.”

One commenter wrote, “If you’re that damn grumpy about your neighbors having a life that doesn’t include you, you need to find a cabin in the woods far away from anyone else.”

Another reply read, “Are you really that entitled that you have a problem living next to a house with Children? They had every right to give their child a birthday party without your permission. If it bothers you then go somewhere else or move.”

The poster defended their position, writing, “It is never just anything when it affects the people around you.”

A commenter said they initially mistook the post for satire, writing, “I thought this was satire. My mistake. Get help. Somethings not right when neighbors can't have a Birthday Party for their kid without your approval. It's not like they were 19-20 and had Van Halen playing live with 100-200 people.”

Another reply briefly pointed back to childhood, and wrote, “Weren’t you a kid once too?”

The details above reflect the original poster’s account as shared on X by @Liza137823 and responses from commenters under the thread. The identities of the neighbors and the location have not been confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Video Shows Knicks Fans Surrounding Man in McLaren as NYPD Reports 21 Arrests and Five Injured Officers

June 15, 2026
Culture

LA County Told World Cup Fans to Only Buy From Permitted Vendors — Locals Say Unpermitted Food Stands Are on Every Corner and No One Is Stopping Them

June 15, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Her Current Marriage Is a ‘Perfect Fairytale’ — She Was Still Married to Someone Else When They Started Dating

June 15, 2026
Culture

A British Woman Who Has Visited 27 Countries Says Nothing Compares to the United States — ‘You Guys Are Lucky to Live There’

June 15, 2026
Culture

Woman Warns Stranger About Possible Creeper Behind Camera — Turns Out to Be Her Husband

June 15, 2026
Trending

A Man Took His Car on an Amtrak Train From D.C. to Florida, Got a Private Cabin and a Three-Course Dinner, and Now Everyone on X Wants to Know Why They’ve Never Heard of This

June 15, 2026
Advertisement