X User Complains That Neighbor Hosted Six-Child Birthday Party Without Giving Notice — Commenters Tell Them to Move

An X user who goes by @Liza137823 complained in a post about the noise from a neighbor's backyard birthday party for six children.

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The user opened by writing that they “need to talk” about the neighbors because they had “been holding this in for too long.”

The thread detailed the party and the poster's view that neighbors should be consulted before hosting any gathering, however small.

I need to talk about my neighbors because I have been holding this in for too long.



They had a birthday party this weekend. For one of their kids. In their backyard.



I counted six children and two adults. There were balloons. There was a cake on a folding table. It lasted maybe… pic.twitter.com/1bYXX39ag1 — Liza (@Liza137823) June 14, 2026

The original poster writes that the event was “for one of their kids” and took place in the neighbors’ yard. There were six children and two adults, and the party lasted “maybe two hours in the middle of the afternoon” on a Saturday.

“The noise. Six children making the sound that six children make. For two hours. On a Saturday,” they wrote. They say they had things they wanted to do at home and instead “had to listen to a party” they “was not invited to and would not have attended anyway.”

They also faced issues with the guests, as there were “two extra cars” on the public street “near my house,” calling the curb space as “the area I consider to be my general zone.” A stray balloon from the party also drifted into the poster's space, they said.

The user wrote that there was “no note, no heads up, no hey we are having a small thing on Saturday.” Instead, the family just decided to have a celebration in a yard that shared a fence with them and "let me find out about it by hearing it.”

“If you are going to host an event, even a small one, the neighbors should be consulted,” they wrote. They add that “we share an environment,” and argue that “my Saturday is part of that environment and they spent it without asking.”

One commenter wrote, “If you’re that damn grumpy about your neighbors having a life that doesn’t include you, you need to find a cabin in the woods far away from anyone else.”

Another reply read, “Are you really that entitled that you have a problem living next to a house with Children? They had every right to give their child a birthday party without your permission. If it bothers you then go somewhere else or move.”

The poster defended their position, writing, “It is never just anything when it affects the people around you.”

Weren’t you a kid once too? — Judith schultz (@studelark1) June 15, 2026

A commenter said they initially mistook the post for satire, writing, “I thought this was satire. My mistake. Get help. Somethings not right when neighbors can't have a Birthday Party for their kid without your approval. It's not like they were 19-20 and had Van Halen playing live with 100-200 people.”

Another reply briefly pointed back to childhood, and wrote, “Weren’t you a kid once too?”

The details above reflect the original poster’s account as shared on X by @Liza137823 and responses from commenters under the thread. The identities of the neighbors and the location have not been confirmed.