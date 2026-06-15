A Man Took His Car on an Amtrak Train From D.C. to Florida, Got a Private Cabin and a Three-Course Dinner, and Now Everyone on X Wants to Know Why They’ve Never Heard of This

A TikToker's video of traveling from Washington, D.C., to Florida by train — with his car loaded onto the same Amtrak train — has drawn nearly 800,000 views on TikTok. The Auto train has the internet praising its many features including a private room, meals on board, and a lounge.

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Popular TikToker @amrmacc shared his experience after recently relocating to Orlando, Florida, all the way from D.C. The TikTok has gained nearly 800,000 views and nearly 70,000 comments.

According to the video shared by the internet personality, he boarded the train in D.C. with his car loaded into the vehicle transport section.

The TikToker did not specify which station he boarded, though X users identified the service as Amtrak's Auto Train, which runs between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida.

In the video, he walked his 161,700 followers through the train's features. His experience began with watching all the cars board the train.

After which, he too, proceeded to get to his seemingly private cabin on the second floor of the train. The cabin appeared well-maintained and clean, with water bottles provided for passengers.

After settling in, the TikToker grabbed some coffee and enjoyed the view outside. Outside the window, he showed viewers the coastal scenery and the highway he said he would have been navigating had he driven.

For dinner, the TikToker headed to the dinner lounge where he indulged in a variety of dishes including a salad, steak and veggies, and a blueberry cheesecake for dessert. After a hearty meal, he decided to turn in for the night.

When he got to his cabin, the bed was already neatly made with a comfy blanket waiting for him. After a good night’s rest, the TikToker visited the dining hall for breakfast. He was seen eating a banana, roast potatoes, a quiche, and some coffee.

The trip concluded with footage of a sunset over a lake, the image reflected in the water below.

After arriving in Florida, he waited for his car to be unloaded from the train before driving away. But not before prompting his followers with a question: “Would you try this or just drive?”

While some were shocked to learn about the option others debated on whether or not they’d give it a try in light of the TikToker's move.

X Commented on TikToker's Move from DC to Florida—Some Didn’t Know it Was an Option

The video was reposted on X by @end3of6days9, where it accumulated more than 1 million views.

Although the TikToker didn’t specify the name of the train, the user on X alleged it was Amtrak’s auto train.

Many were in awe at the features and couldn’t wait to experience it for themselves. A user who claimed to have taken the auto train multiple times shared an honest review about it.

This guy decided to move from DC to Florida without driving the whole way — instead, he and his car took Amtrak’s Auto Train.



He got his own private room, enjoyed dinner in the dining car, and went to bed. The next morning he had breakfast and relaxed in the lounge while… pic.twitter.com/91Osqbm5ox — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) June 14, 2026

The person commented, “I take it a few times a year. Isn’t bad, but bedrooms are ridiculously overpriced.”

Some users were unaware about going all the way from DC to Florida without driving. One such user said, “I didn’t know this was an option, but now I’m going to have to do this myself.”

Another resonated with the comment and said, “I didn’t even know this existed!” Others decided to stick to driving considering the overall cost and the overall experience of a road trip.