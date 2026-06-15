‘We Are Being Robbed Blind’: McDonald’s Allegedly Shrunk Its Small Drink and the Comment Section Is at War

An X post by @WallStreetApes shared a TikTok clip claiming McDonald's had decreased the size of its small drink.

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The post described the cup as “so small, it’s basically a sippy cup,” without naming the restaurant’s location. The post also says that since 2015 McDonald’s has increased menu prices “80-120%+” and concludes, “We are being robbed blind.”

The account said the 16-ounce cup from 2016 was 'huge in comparison' to what is now being served.

McDonald’s has again decreased the size of their small drink



The cup is now so small, it’s basically a sippy cup



To put this Shrinkflation into perspective, in 2016 a small size drink at McDonalds was 16 ounces. That is basically the size of the new bottled sodas sold at… pic.twitter.com/praaXuXccn — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 14, 2026

McDonald’s published a “Pricing Myths vs Facts” document and an open letter from McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger in May 2024 to address similar viral claims about its prices.

Erlinger described such reports as inaccurate, writing that they were 'poorly sourced.'

In that letter and accompanying materials, McDonald’s said the average price of a Big Mac in the United States rose from $4.39 in 2019 to $5.29 in 2024, an increase of about 21 percent, not 100 percent.

The company said average menu prices rose around 40 percent over five years, which it argued was in line with broader fast-food trends, and described “$18 Big Mac meal” examples as outliers.

McDonald's also noted that a 12-ounce extra-small cup is used specifically for kids' drinks and Happy Meals, separate from its standard small, medium, and large sizes.

One commenter disputed the size reduction claim, attributing the visual difference to a switch from paper to plastic cups, though their response also included comments about customers' weight that drew their own criticism.

“Everyone keeps making these invalid comments! The small is the same size as it has been. They just switched from a paper cup to a plastic cup. People are just getting fatter! The quarter pounder is still a quarter pound before cooking, etc,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter chose to target the chain's quality. “@McDonalds Quality [sic] has gone Downhill [sic]. They aren't worth the money anymore,” the commenter wrote.

One commenter suggested smaller portions could benefit public health, though the comment drew criticism for its characterization of people with obesity or diabetes, writing, “Maybe this will help reduce the diabetes and obesity problem. People who drink large amounts of soda are not exceedingly intelligent about their health,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes and reactions from commenters under the post. The location of the restaurant and the identity of the TikTok creator have not been confirmed.