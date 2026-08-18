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Video of Panda Express Employee Cleaning Above Fryer While Food Is Being Served Resurfaces on X — Hygiene Concerns Follow

By Reni

3:47 AM CDT on August 18, 2026

Panda Express employees caught cleaning while serving food, sparking hygiene concerns.

Panda Express employees caught cleaning while serving food, sparking hygiene concerns.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Wikimedia Commons | Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A viral video of Panda Express employees caught cleaning while serving food at a counter has resurfaced. The internet has expressed concern over hygiene at a food establishment and shared their disgust in the comments of the post. 

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The original video appears to have been deleted. It has since been reposted by multiple accounts on social media.

Breaking news commentator Tony Lane is one of the many who have shared the video on his X account, @TonyLaneNV. The commentator shared a quick snippet of the incident captured on film by an unknown individual.

The video featured a Panda Express employee spritzing an upper portion of the kitchen while standing atop a fryer. This took place while food was still being prepared, cooked, and served to customers.

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In the caption of his X post, Lane addressed concerns about food safety and contamination.First, he stated that there should “never” be an overlap of cleaning and serving food.

He further explained that cleaning and food preparation must be separate and not simultaneous due to cross-contamination of food and germs. 

Lastly, he said, “Employees need clear training on this, and customers deserve to trust that what they’re eating wasn’t compromised by a shortcut.”

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He ended his caption with a question to X users, wondering if this was perhaps the norm in other fast food restaurants. 

The Internet Was Disgusted at Panda Express Employees Cleaning While Serving Food

Lane's post had drawn more than 80,000 views as of publication. Lane’s question had mixed responses, but the majority of them expressed their shock and concern over the practice.

Some users claimed it was why they quit eating at fast food restaurants, apart from it being unaffordable. They also shared GIFs and jokes, expressing their disgust over the incident caught on tape. 

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One user even mentioned, “Well, (I’d) rather have my chicken seasoned with bleach than farts.” Commenters also shared a close-up image of the shoe worn by the employee in the video, which appeared dirty. 

A user pointed out, “The guy is wearing dirty shoes, making sure all the germs and dust get into the food too…” Others agreed with Lane’s statement about the cleaning tasks being done separately or at least after closing time. 

Panda Express had not publicly responded to the video as of publication.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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