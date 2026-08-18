Man Wearing a Marine Uniform and Walking on Prosthetic Legs Stopped on a Highway to Retrieve an American Flag From the Roadside

An X post from @TONYxTWO shared a video originally posted by @RickD_GK showing a double amputee wearing a Marine uniform pulling his white SUV over on a highway to retrieve a fallen American flag from the grassy roadside.

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In the video, the man can be seen slowly walking across the roadside on his prosthetic legs, picking up the flag using its pole, and gathering the flag carefully and bringing it back to his car as traffic passes by.

The X user who shared the video wrote in the caption, "Double amputee Marine saves American flag from the interstate. No hesitation. No waiting for someone else. Just a man with two prosthetic legs walking into the grass, picking it up, and treating it with the respect it deserves while traffic flies by."

Double amputee Marine saves American flag from the interstate



No hesitation. No waiting for someone else. Just a man with two prosthetic legs walking into the grass, picking it up, and treating it with the respect it deserves while traffic flies by.



This is America ???? pic.twitter.com/qXFkyyPfWb — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 17, 2026

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Although both the original post and the account that reshared it described the man as a Marine, the man's name, military background, and the circumstances of his amputation were not confirmed in the video or the post that shared it, besides his uniform.

The video also does not show how the flag came to be on the roadside, and no source confirms whether it fell from a passing vehicle or was already there when the man noticed it.

Several commenters described the man as a Marine and thanked him for his military service. One commenter wrote, "This Marine that sacrificed for all of us will always respect and hold dear to his heart what that flag represents! Thank you sir for what you gave for us, and picking up our beloved flag."

Another commenter wrote, "This is the finest, coolest, most American video I've seen lately. Thank you, Marine."

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Double amputee parks his car to pickup a fallen flag.

The respect. The pride.

America!! ?????❤️ pic.twitter.com/yfNw11vbiO — Rick D (@RickD_GK) August 17, 2026

One user suggested the man could serve as a role model for younger generations. They wrote, "Hero always and forever!! [sic] They should go to schools and meet the future generations, teach them how they should behave. And more."

One commenter questioned how the man would have spotted the flag at highway speed. They wrote, "Seems like it probably fell off his truck and he's retrieving it. How do you see ahead it going approx 60 mph and have time to pull over near it. Btw America is more than flags."

This article is based on a video shared on X by @TONYxTWO, originally posted by @RickD_GK. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the man's identity, military affiliation, or the circumstances under which the flag came to be on the roadside. The caption's characterization of the man's actions reflects the posting account's description, not independently verified facts.