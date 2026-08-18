People Are Stunned by What This Teacher Wore to School

TA woman's video showing off her outfit in what appears to be a classroom has sparked debate online, with some viewers questioning whether the look was appropriate for a teacher. X user @HistorianUSA1 was among those who criticized the viral clip, calling the outfit unprofessional.

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“A teacher on the first day of school… in the actual classroom… filming a full OOTD, kicking her leg up, skirt flaring, posing for the camera like it’s a fashion shoot instead of a place where kids are supposed to learn,” the X user captioned the reshared clip.

In the clip, the woman gives a quick rundown of her outfit and accessories. The X user also sarcastically added, “at least she chose the sunny side of goth chic.”

This is precisely why our kids go off to public schools and come back so screwed up.



A teacher on the first day of school… in the actual classroom… filming a full OOTD, kicking her leg up, skirt flaring, posing for the camera like it’s a fashion shoot instead of a place where… pic.twitter.com/58xwb8co9s — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 17, 2026

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People Debate Whether Woman’s Outfit Was Appropriate for a Teacher

In the clip, the alleged teacher shows off her colorful, flowing dress with what looks like a leather skirt underneath. She’s got on some black jewelry and black shoes with slits in the front that go almost up to her knee.

There’s also a black leather belt around her waist, and to top it off, she’s wearing what looks like a contact lens that appears to have a star pattern over the pupil.

While she appears to be in a classroom, it’s unclear whether she is a teacher at the school or was simply substituting. She could have also just filmed the video in a classroom she happened to be in and wanted to get social media riled up by showing off her outfit, knowing some wouldn’t approve of it.

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HOME SCHOOL YOUR KIDS! — TJ Underwood (@tj_underwood) August 17, 2026

Because many don’t. While many seemed to agree that her outfit choice wasn’t professional, another smugly admitted, “Yep and it’s why I don’t care if they’re underpaid.” Meanwhile, a second wrote, “I will never put my kids in public schools they are just indoctrination camps that is it.” And a third bluntly stated, “Teachers should have dress codes and this should not be allowed,” which schools typically do have in place.

Another suggested the outfit choice was “insane,” and someone else claimed she looked like she was “going to a rave with those freaky ass contacts,” calling the outfit and everything she had paired with it “absurd.”

While several commenters called the outfit inappropriate, others suggested parents consider homeschooling their children.

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The video does not establish whether the woman is a teacher at the school or whether the classroom was simply a location where she filmed the outfit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's identity, employment or the circumstances surrounding the video.