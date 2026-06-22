A tourist visiting America decided to take a stroll around Nashville with a friend and ended up experiencing what he described as quintessential American experiences, lemonade stands, baseball games, and golf.

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In a clip going viral after being reshared by X user @cecegkh, one of the men begins by pointing out lemonade stands run by kids as one of the best-known traditions in the South. When he comes across a lemonade stand being operated by children, he tells viewers, "I've never seen one in real life."

The stand doesn't just have lemons, either. It also has limes, and he learns the kids are raising money to buy a scooter. After hearing this, his friend quickly informs him that Americans start entrepreneurship young in the land of the free.

Two British guys stumble into peak America on a Saturday morning in Nashville:

Kids running a real lemonade stand (saving up for a scooter ?), Little League baseball, driving range, flags everywhere.



Their minds are blown — ‘This is what the country is actually about.’



Who… pic.twitter.com/c4LGfMnbEs — CeCe (@cecegkh) June 21, 2026

The Guy Was Also Shocked to See a Kids' Baseball Game Actively Going On

Apparently, lemonade stands aren't the only thing the visitor associates with true American culture. While preparing to play a round of golf, he and his friend stumble upon a youth baseball game. He expressed disbelief that it was taking place. "There is a kids' baseball game over there... bro, we need to go, we need to go," he tells his friend. "There's too much America happening right now."

He later calls the event "busier than an Australian grand final" and points out just how seriously everyone seems to be taking the game. "This is someone's future," he says while watching the young players and their parents.

By the end of the clip, he says the experience made him want to become "a real American." In fact, he says he wants "the full American dream."

While he was surprised to see all these stereotypically American activities happening in a single day, many people in the comments said it was a normal part of their upbringing in the United States. "I use to sell newspapers on the roadside to make $ for video arcade games back in the 80s. I'm glad y'all are experiencing more 'real America' and not the giant cities ruled by garbage," one person wrote.

I had a Kool-aid stand!? We were too poor to buy lemons but I still made a profit! Kids weren’t supposed to go in before the street lights came on so they’d grab a cup and keep playing.☺️ Gosh, I miss those days. — E.Berberian (@ElaineBerberian) June 22, 2026

Another shared that they had a Kool-Aid stand because "we were too poor to buy lemons but I still made a profit," adding, "Kids weren't supposed to go in before the street lights came on so they'd grab a cup and keep playing." One commenter even shared a photo of her daughter standing behind her very own lemonade stand, proving that yes, lemonade stands in America really do exist.

While many commenters agreed the activities were representative of American culture, others suggested additional experiences the visitors should see. "Imagine what they would think about a Friday night high school football game in Texas. Or a rivalry D1 college football game," one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the individuals featured in the video or the circumstances surrounding the clip, which was reshared on X.