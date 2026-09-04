Man Told His Tinder Date She Could See Him Again If She Followed His Conditions — It Included No Girls’ Night, Phone Password and More

A woman’s Tinder date story is going viral after she revealed the man’s condition for a second date: obey his commands. The story received 137,000 views on TikTok as of publication.

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Lettie, who goes by @girlcodelettie, drew strong reactions from viewers on TikTok after she shared text messages from her date, whom she met on the dating app.

Before she narrated her story, she asked critics to stop defending his actions as a means of setting boundaries.The man apparently enjoyed his date with her and wanted to see her again, but there’s a catch.

He presented a series of conditions for her to meet. He felt these expectations of his weren’t “unreasonable.”

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His first condition addressed alcohol — he said she had ordered an extra glass of wine that almost made him reconsider the date. He preferred a woman who knew when “enough is enough.”

Next, he wanted her to delete any other dating apps she might have to get to know other partners if they continued dating. His reasoning for that was for them to become exclusive instead of keeping their options open.

On that note, he wanted her phone passwords to verify if she truly deleted them, but wasn’t willing to do the same for her. Why? Because he doesn’t think there's a valid reason for her to go through his phone.

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The next rule was related to contact with her exes on social media. He wanted her to either unfollow or block them because he believed she might still be attracted to them. He didn’t want them around as options either.

The last rule featured a girls' night when they’re in a relationship; it was the next big no-no for him, but he claimed via text that he’s not going to tell her whether she’s allowed to or not. But he also wanted to be the one to have the choice of dating such a woman.

TikTok Told Her to Block The Tinder Date…

He ended his lengthy text by leaving the ball in her court: if she agreed, he would pick her up for the next date. If not, he didn’t want to convince her to meet his standards. Because, he said, “I don’t chase; I choose.”

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The content creator mentioned that she did consult with the girls shortly after the text arrived. They were shocked but found the irony of keeping in contact with either exes or attractive people—he did the same thing.

Image Credit: TikTok | @girlcodelettie

Commenters expressed strong criticism of the man's conditions. Many strongly urged her to block him on the app and move on.

Some suggested she give him a taste of his own medicine and send a list to him, and watch him “flip out.” One commenter wrote, "That is not a red flag; that's a red carpet," suggesting his behavior went beyond typical warning signs.

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This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @girlcodelettie. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the text messages shown, the identity of the man described, or the details of the date.