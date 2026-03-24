Tim Cook says use your iPhone less. The internet thinks he’s about to sell you something new

Apple CEO Tim Cook raised eyebrows after urging people to spend less time on their iPhones, saying users shouldn’t be staring at screens more than they’re connecting with others.

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The comments, made during a recent interview, struck many as ironic, coming from the head of one of the world’s most profitable smartphone companies

Some are wondering what sort of Apple Glasses product he's about to sell us.

Tim Cook: Stop using your iPhone so much

During an interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan last week, the pair discussed Apple's global impact ahead of its 50-year anniversary on April 1. The chat took an unexpected turn when Cook expressed that he thinks people should use one of its most important products less.

Is this a windup to an April Fools prank?

"I don’t want people using them too much," he said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook: "I don't want people looking at their smartphone more than they're looking in someone's eyes."



"If they are just scrolling endlessly, this is not the way you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature." pic.twitter.com/1I7PvvtlET — Kevin Carpenter (@kejca) March 21, 2026

"I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes, as if they’re scrolling endlessly. This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature."

This statement comes a bit late, considering how many people already spend most of their free time on smartphones and similar devices. This is particularly true among young folks.

One 2025 meta-analysis on the impacts of smartphones outlined numerous studies linking high use to depression, noting that close to "one of five adolescents spends nearly all their waking hours on digital devices."

It's unclear whether Tim Cook is starting to wonder about his legacy and impact on the world at age 65 or if he's about to sell us a cure to this problem. Either way, everyone's bringing out the hot dog man meme.

"Drug dealer thinks people should take less drugs"

It's pretty unusual for the CEO of a massive corporation to tell people to use its products less, but it can happen when studies start calling said product unhealthy. These days, you can install apps that will remind you to put down your phone, and some devices even come with features that can encourage you to unplug if enabled.

However, these Band-Aids haven't been enough to slow a problem that grows alongside Apple's profits every year. That leaves a cynical population waiting for the Apple Glasses reveal.

"The eyes in question," said @ferbfromfremont on X above a gif featuring some virtual reality glasses.

"This is a hint to a coming product that will let you look at the world (glasses? meta/rayban direction?) who knows!" wrote r/BarryMcKokinor on Reddit.

Others seem think it's just a bit of low-effort PR. After all, it's always the consumer's fault for not putting down the product designed to be addictive.

"Alcohol companies telling you to drink responsibly when they know that 80% of their revenue is from the top 10% of the market (addicts)," wrote r/golflift90.

"This is like when Nino Brown handed out turkeys in the hood during the holidays," said journalist and author Jemele Hill.

"Drug dealer thinks people should take less drugs," joked @MaxMMillerAT.

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