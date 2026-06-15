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‘We Didn’t Even Have Furniture’: Elon Musk Shared an Early SpaceX Photo With a Mariachi Band and the Internet Responded With Memes, AI Videos, and Praise

By Reni

1:23 AM CDT on June 15, 2026

SpaceX's humble beginnings with no furniture and a mariachi band goes viral on X.

SpaceX’s humble beginnings with no furniture and a mariachi band goes viral on X.

|Image Credit: X | @cb_doge

Elon Musk recently shared a throwback of SpaceX’s humble beginnings. He reposted the image of himself and the rest of the team responsible for the company that we know today. 

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Musk was seen holding maracas and dancing while two other individuals were in the background clapping. A mariachi band was also visible in the photo, playing at the gathering. 

The photograph is supposed to be from a party in 2002 featuring the Mexican band, right when SpaceX began. Musk reshared the picture, which was originally shared by a verified account on X: @DogeDesigner

He wrote, “SpaceX was less than 10 people back then. We didn’t even have furniture.”

SpaceX has since grown into one of the world's most valuable private companies, with a valuation exceeding $350 billion, according to reports.

X Zeroed in on SpaceX’s Humble Beginnings Without Furniture and the Mariachi Band

The post on X has gone viral and has amassed nearly 40 million views with over 12,000 comments from users. Many praised Musk for his efforts and were even shocked at the humble beginnings of the company. 

Users got creative and shared a flurry of AI-generated videos featuring Musk celebrating with the Mexican band. GIFs and jokes also followed. But so did praise for his efforts from 2002 to today. 

One user said, “24 years ago: no furniture; Next week, a trillion-dollar company! Legit, hard work pays off!” Another jokingly said, “The sky is the limit when you have a Mariachi band behind you.”

One more said, “From no furniture and a Mariachi band to landing rockets on drone ships. That’s not a flex, that’s a blueprint.” 

A fourth user praised Musk’s efforts, saying, “It really is a testament to your determination and unwillingness to give up, even when the odds were stacked against you.”

Another said, “You are the American dream, and that has helped shape this nation into the most powerful country in the world.” Another commenter wrote, “The ultimate proof that it’s not the furniture, it’s the fire. Legend. Elon.” 

The AI videos, GIFs, jokes, praise, and even memes continued to flood the comment section of the X post. As of publication, Musk's net worth crossed the $1 trillion mark.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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