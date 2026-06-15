‘My Rent Won’t Go Down Just Because I Jump Around a Bit’: A Video of Alleged Amazon Workers Getting a Bounce House Instead of a Raise Has Gone Viral

A clip posted on X allegedly showing Amazon warehouse workers being given a bounce house rather than a pay raise has drawn more than 500,000 views. The video has sparked a debate with many sharing memes, GIFs, and more on social media.

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Popular verified account @WallStreetApes shared the video. In the video, an individual claiming to be an employee at an Amazon warehouse shared their recent experience after asking for a raise.

The user said, “Here at Amazon, we ask for raises, but you know what we get?” The individual recording showed viewers an inflatable soccer goal post. According to the video, the inflatable was a gift from their bosses instead of a raise.

Amazon is a $2.7 trillion dollar company, they do over $700 billion per year in revenue



Instead of giving warehouse employees a raise, they setup this large bounce house for employees to jump around in



This reminds me of the pizza party situation, where companies give you… pic.twitter.com/HPgHZaZHVQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 14, 2026

A second individual appeared in the clip to share a similar experience, saying employees at their company were given a pizza party rather than a wage increase.

The video also featured posts on X of people sharing their company’s overall revenue (in the millions), but allegedly failing to give their employees a raise. According to @WallStreetApes, workers at the Amazon warehouse earn $15 per hour.

The narrator expressed sympathy for the workers, citing the cost of rent, personal expenses, and taxes.

The user claimed that almost all of what they earn in a day usually goes toward the previously mentioned needs.

X Was Divided Over Employees Getting a Bounce House and Pizza Party Instead of a Raise

Since it was shared, the internet stands divided over getting a bounce hour or a pizza party instead of being fairly compensated. Many users said they identified with the frustration of being offered perks instead of a pay raise.

One such user on X wrote, “Thanks for the trampoline, boss, but my rent won’t go down just because I jump around a bit. If you really want us to be happy, raise our wages first!” Many had similar remarks about a bounce house over a raise.

bro we asked for raises not a corporate trampoline — Arielle Kruse (@ariellekruse) June 14, 2026

Another user, claiming to have previously worked at Amazon, alleged, “As a former Amazon employee, that’s exactly what it is…and after working you like dogs.” While one user, claiming to be a former Amazon worker, had this experience, others were dismissive.

However, some commenters encouraged employees allegedly unhappy at Amazon to look for work elsewhere. One such user said, “Nobody is forced to work at Amazon, and certainly Amazon doesn’t own its workers, so…work somewhere else.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video's claims or the identities of those involved. Amazon has not confirmed or denied the account.