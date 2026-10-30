TikToker Lists Bizarre Tasks on Quiet Hospitality Work Days

A TikTok video shared by content creator @tyronereide, which has received more than 893,000 views and 414 comments as of publication, describes what life can be like for a hospitality worker on a quiet workday. It reveals the sheer number of odd tasks workers may be asked to complete, likely not because they are part of their usual job description, but simply to keep them busy.

Tyrone made it a point-of-view (POV) video in which he played the role of a supervisor or manager giving workers these random tasks. The video appears to draw on the kinds of experiences he has had as a hospitality worker.

He began with, ‘We’re gonna need you to ... mop the walls!’ As ridiculous as the task sounds, one commenter wrote, ‘I have mopped the walls before.’

He was then asked to make sure every single clock in the building was set to the exact correct second. This seems like a useless task, but it makes the point that these are exactly the types of jobs workers may be asked to do to occupy their time during a slow day.

The next task depicts this perfectly. He said, ‘I know we get our windows done professionally, but if you could just go out there and, you know, spray and wipe them.’

The following task came just as the hospitality worker thought they might be ending their shift early. Tyrone said, ‘You were thinking you might get an early finish. Well, I’ll let you go. But first, every single glass we own, if you could just put it through the glass wash again, just to make sure it’s fully clean!’

The Tasks Just Seem to Get More Outrageous for the Hospitality Worker on Quiet Days

The tasks just seem to get more outrageous as the video continues. If mopping the walls wasn’t bad enough, next, he was asked to mop the ceiling. Then, with a toothbrush and spray, he was asked to scrub in between the tiles.

The easiest task was probably being asked to go into the bathroom, look into the mirror and practice smiling so that, ‘... we can make sure that you’re greeting guests with the perfect smile.’

The final task was probably the most ridiculous. He was asked to, ‘Go to every single light, take the light bulb out, just make sure there’s nothing hiding in the light bulbs. And then just, you know, screw them back in.’

Reactions to the video came from commenters who could relate to some of the outlandish tasks in the video, especially on a quiet work day. One commenter said, as a hospitality worker, they learned that nothing is ever "too clean." They wrote, "Working in hospitality has made me realize to never assume cleanliness."

Another commenter said they were once asked to clean a gas container with a sponge and hot soapy water. They wrote, "I once got asked to clean the massive gas container outside that fuels the kitchen. No power washer or anything. Just a sponge and a hot soapy."

A separate commenter said they were once asked to pluck weeds from the ground. They wrote, "My old manager had me picking weeds from the ground. I worked in retail on the tills mainly."

The video highlights the increasingly unusual tasks hospitality workers can encounter during quiet shifts, particularly when there is little else to keep them occupied.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the experiences portrayed in the video. The claims and scenarios discussed are based on the POV shared by @tyronereide on TikTok.