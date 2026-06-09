TikToker Got Evacuated From Her Cabin, Stranded on a Highway and Handed a $9,000 Bill — All in One Day

A TikToker's account of a solo trip that went catastrophically wrong — a chemical evacuation, an abandoned romantic interest, a $9,000 transmission bill and a closed restaurant when she was finally hungry — has drawn nearly 85,000 views on TikTok.

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The user on TikTok goes by @traphousehannah. She and the man she was speaking to for over a year were supposed to go on a bit of a getaway. Before deciding on this, she had asked him to go through his phone after she allowed him to go through hers. He refused and left the woman without a second thought.

Undeterred, she decided to take the trip alone, landed herself a cabin, and was set to have a relaxing time. The morning after she reached her hotel room, she was awoken by a state trooper who informed her there was a chemical leak. As a result, the TikToker had to be evacuated as part of safety protocols.

The plan was for her to spend time by a creek, and so she grabbed her stuff and headed for it after evacuating from the site. She got into her 2011 Subaru Outback and decided to continue to her destination. That was when the situation worsened significantly.

The $9,000 Transmission Bill That Made Everything Worse

While driving, the woman noticed that all the warning lights on her dashboard began to light up, which is usually a signal for serious car trouble. She immediately called up her stepfather, who advised her to pull over.

After pulling over on the highway, she contacted several tow services — she did not have AAA coverage and said one representative told her, “I don’t have the time for this.”

This was after she informed the individual about her situation and explained that she was stranded in the middle of a forest, on a highway. Finally, she did get some help, and a company did eventually tow her car to the nearest automobile repair facility.

After being dropped off, she ended up paying $400 for 40 minutes of tow truck service. That’s not all. After the car mechanic looked at her car, they found that the transmission also needed to be replaced. The cost? $9,000.

With no other option, the woman ended up paying the bill for her car and decided that until benefits kicked in, she had to wait another day.

So, she decided to head back to her room, shower, and eat some good food at the restaurant, only to find that it was closed.

TikTokers Empathized With Her Situation…

Since sharing the TikTok, it’s amassed nearly 85,000 views and over 4,000 likes on the platform. Many empathized with her circumstances, while some had other thoughts about her overall situation.

A user said, “I’m so sorry you’re having a hard time right now. Trust me, you will laugh about this later!” Another said, “This too shall pass, girl. I’m sorry you’re having a horrible time.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @traphousehannah

One more said, “I’m sending you the biggest virtual hug. It’ll be okay. Everything will work out one way or another.”

The next user said, “I swear 25% of adulthood is car problems.” Some users even commented on the $9,000 quote to change her car’s transmission.

A user said, “The quote (for the transmission) is ridiculous. Get a second opinion, please.” Another said, “I’d definitely try and get a second opinion. That’s very excessive for transmission problems.” A final one said, “You can get a whole transmission put in for less than that.”

The details above reflect @traphousehannah's account as shared on TikTok.