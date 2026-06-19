TikToker With a Bachelor’s Degree Says She Was Rejected for a Serving Job She Had Experience For — X Is Divided

A TikTok video posted by @lliivvyyyyyyyyyy describing her frustration with the job market was reposted on X by the account @WallStreetApes, which captioned the post with data about the U.S. job market.

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"I've been seeing a common theme," the X account wrote. "Americans are having a very hard time getting a job."

In the video, the TikToker held up a purple folder and addressed the camera. "I have a bachelor's degree and can't get hired minimum wage," she said.

She described the rejection that prompted the video, saying, "I just got denied from a serving job in a restaurant. I have actually worked in two restaurants before, so I do have experience."

"Like, what is going on?" she said.

Reactions on X varied. One commenter argued that the jobs from only specific categories had mostly disappeared. "Seems like the jobs that are getting 200+ applicants are the former adult day care jobs that corporations are busy eliminating," the commenter wrote. "If you actually want to work and contribute actually[sic] value then jobs are still out there," the commenter added.

Another commenter compared current conditions to the 1980s recession, writing, "You should have graduated in 1980 near Flint, MI," the commenter wrote. "25% unemployment as GM pulled out. Oh, and no internet or computers. Everything hand typed. Quit complaining."

In the caption, @WallStreetApes cited figures claiming, "According to data there are about 250+ applicants for every job being posted in 2026," the account wrote, adding that the average job seeker in the United States now submits 100 to 200-plus applications before being hired. "It never used to be like this," the post said.

I’ve been seeing a common theme, Americans are having a very hard time getting a job



“I just got denied from a serving job in a restaurant with a bachelor's degree, and I've actually worked in 2 restaurants for no experience”



According to data there are about 250+ applicants… pic.twitter.com/9Z8pBIUQrK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 18, 2026

One commenter questioned the TikToker's bachelor's degree. "Because [sic] you spent years in college doesn't mean you jump the line," the commenter wrote. "They know you will quit as soon as you find a position in your field. Go work at Walmart you live to tell the working poor that. Welcome to real life!"

The video did not specify the restaurant, its location, or the exact field her degree was in.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video or the statistics cited in the accompanying post. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @lliivvyyyyyyyyyy and reposted on X by @WallStreetApes.