TikToker Slammed for Linking ‘Hood Prom’ to Black Girls’ Marriage

A white conservative content creator who goes by the name Sasha sparked widespread outrage online after she posted a TikTok claiming that "hood prom" — a term used to describe elaborate, over-the-top prom looks celebrated by Black teens — exists solely because Black girls have little chance of ever getting married.

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According to Black Enterprise, the claim was completely unfounded, but that didn't stop Sasha from doubling down.

"It's prom season, which means one thing and one thing only…hood prom," she declared in the clip. She then went further, tying the tradition to what she called "baby mama culture," insisting: "You can't have hood prom or the baby shower stuff or anything like that without baby mama culture."

White woman says Black girls are substituting proms for weddings because of "baby mama' culture. pic.twitter.com/o2BysyRunR — ? Nikki Tha God (@nikkithagod) April 26, 2026

The internet wasn't having it. Not even a little bit.

TikToker @whitney_87, who goes by Whitney_T, wasted no time flipping the script. She reshared Sasha's video with a pointed clapback, reminding her exactly which community made teenage motherhood a cultural talking point. "Y'all made baby mama culture at the forefront with the 'Teen Mom' series. Hands down," Whitney said on TikTok.

Here's the thing: the academic record doesn't back Sasha's claims either. Research published by ACM Transactions on Social Computing found that hashtags like #HoodProm and #BlackProm are widely used by Black teens to document meaningful milestones with pride — not as a substitute for a wedding.

The study also noted how Black girls face "a uniquely hostile environment" online simply for celebrating themselves. Sasha's viral video was a textbook example of that hostility in action.

But the Black community didn't just clap back with words — they came armed with receipts. Black women across the platform flooded the comments and their own feeds with wedding photos, proving that Sasha had bitten off far more than she could chew.

Hood prom needs to be studied pic.twitter.com/dRg4HRpmhI — E (@ElijahSchaffer) May 27, 2025

When the crowd demanded an apology, Sasha gave the opposite — she reportedly doubled down, reiterating her belief that the Black community doesn't prioritize fathers in the home.

The critics weren't shy. "Over the years, y'all continue to come for a group of people who pay y'all no mind," one TikToker fired back, calling out the hypocrisy with no filters.

What's clear is that "hood prom" — however the internet chooses to define it — has become a lightning rod for exactly the kind of cultural misrepresentation Black teens have been pushing back against for years. Sasha may have thought she was making a point. Instead, she made herself an example.