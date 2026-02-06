Skip to Content
Trending

“First mistake was going there”: Customer mocks Target’s Black History Month display

A sweater with a pick and comb??

10:00 AM CST on February 6, 2026

Left: Black man in a durag inside of a Target, TikTok screenshot, text overlay reads, "So this is what Target does for BHM??" Right: Sweater hanging on a Black History Month display inside of a Target store, it is blue and covered in a white combs and picks design.
@luvnate._/TikTok

A TikTok poking fun at Target's Black History Month display has reignited a long-running debate about performative brand activism in 2026.

Featured Video

@luvnate._ shared a clip of an in-store Black History Month display at Target and asked, “So this is what Target does for BHM??"

Although many reacting to the post agreed the display that included a sweater printed with a pick and comb amid Black History Month signage "is actually egregious," countless commenters demanded to know why the poster was shopping at Target to begin with.

@luvnate._/TikTok "so this is what Target does for BHM?? 🤨”
@luvnate._/TikTok "so this is what Target does for BHM?? 🤨” black history month display with a sweater printed with pick and comb design
@luvnate._/TikTok "so this is what Target does for BHM?? 🤨” black history month display with a sweater printed with pick and comb design
@luvnate._/TikTok 
Black consumers and allies began boycotting the retailer at the beginning of 2025 when Target announced its plan to roll back DEI initiatives. The store backtracked on a 2 billion commitment to Black-owned businesses by ending programs meant to support Black-owned brands and suppliers. Target also updated its policy to withhold external reports on diversity metrics. 

Many feel that displays like the one shared by @luvnate._ are meaningless tokens of support for the Black community that reveal a lack of accountability and engagement with real issues facing underrepresented groups.

@luvnate._ revealed Target’s Black History Month display in a TikTok video from Feb. 2, 2026. The TikTok creator wrote in the post’s caption, “a sweater with a pick and comb? 😂”

Countless commenters asked why @luvnate._ was shopping at Target in the first place. One user wrote, “i look at target like an ex that cheated on me and stole my money.”

@tiyana.lee.rose/TikTok 

@therealroso replied, “bro walked into enemy territory wondering why the enemy still looks like the enemy.”

@therealroso/TikTok 

“what are we doing at target,” wrote @jollofmunchrr.

@jollofmunchrr/TikTok 

Target isn’t the only massive brand to 180 on social justice causes. Other corporations that vowed to prioritize DEI after the murder of George Floyd, and in response to the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, pulled back on progressive policies by 2025.

The corporate shift occurred as political pressure and public backlash against DEI increased. Critics accuse companies that scaled back on DEI efforts just as quickly as they mounted them of corporate virtue signalling.

@luvnate._

a sweater with a pick and comb?? #target #bhm

♬ Uncle Ruckus Theme - Aziah
Target did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via e-mail.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

