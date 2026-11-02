A TikToker named Dominique, or @_dominiquesymone, has sparked debate online after sharing how standing up for her co-worker during an offensive conversation at a salon ended with her getting fired. Dominique said she was only trying to support her co-worker when she voiced her concerns. Her video has since garnered 2.9 million views and 7,931 comments.

At the time, Dominique was working at a hair salon. Her day was off to a good start. She made it to work on time, and nothing went wrong during her commute. She was feeling good, but that would soon change. She had no idea that one conversation at work would lead to her being fired.

When the first client of the day arrived at the salon, the drama started. Everything was fine until the customer began making offensive comments. Dominique described them as politically charged and inappropriate for a public space.

The comments were especially offensive because they were directed at her co-worker. Dominique wasn't going to stand for it. She wanted to stand up for her, so she did. She asked the woman to stop talking about politics, but the customer responded with an attitude. She told Dominique that she could say whatever she wanted.

Dominique didn't back down, and that prompted the customer to confront the salon's owners. As a result, Dominique says she was fired for causing problems with a customer. She had never been let go from a job before and was especially frustrated because she had only been trying to stand up for her co-worker.

Viewers Rally Behind TikToker After She Shares Her Unexpected Firing Story

The comment section was filled with people sharing their opinions about Dominique's firing. Many believed she should explore whether she had grounds for legal action.

“Hey girl, please file with the EEOC. That’s workplace harassment and you likely have grounds for a lawsuit.. js,” one user remarked.

Someone else added, “Oooookkkaaay! So first of all we all understand what workplace harassment is right? That does not apply to just employees or employers. You can be harassed by customers (obviously) but they also fall under the umbrella of workplace harassment. So what I am saying is. Speak to an employment lawyer about what qualifies for wrongful termination. I fully suspect and believe you have a case for it.”

Others thought being fired could give her an opportunity to start fresh.

“I think it’s a sign you open up your own salon ✨ your giving boss babe vibes ✨ having you as an owner would be a dream. Glad you spoke up,” one commenter wrote.

Some thanked her for using her voice, with one writing, “May your pockets NEVER BE EMPTY!! Thank you Queen.”

Overall, many commenters supported Dominique and believed she should not have lost her job for speaking up.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @_dominiquesymone, which are based solely on her account of the workplace incident shared in the TikTok video.