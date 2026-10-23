Woman Says Life Doesn’t Reward Suffering or Untapped Potential, Internet Divides Over Character Development

A TikTok posted by creator @abefromanx on Sept. 22, 2026, lists three things she says life does not reward: suffering, putting in less effort than others and unrealized potential.

The video has garnered more than 627,300 views and 103,800 likes as of publication.

The TikToker says, “Things that you are not rewarded for in life, so you should try your best not to do them.” She begins by discussing unnecessary suffering, citing bad relationships and unpleasant jobs as examples. “There is no prize for your ability to endure in this life,” she says. She lists situations such as “staying in bad relationships” and being in “this terrible job.”

She continues, “There’s no prize for your unhappiness in your own suffering.” Her advice is to avoid suffering when possible. “As much as you possibly can where you are in control, do not suffer.”

A TikTok posted by creator @abefromanx on Sept. 22, 2026, lists three things she says life does not reward: suffering, putting in less effort than others and unrealized potential.

The video has garnered more than 627,300 views and 103,800 likes as of publication.

The TikToker says, “Things that you are not rewarded for in life, so you should try your best not to do them.” She begins by discussing unnecessary suffering, citing bad relationships and unpleasant jobs as examples. “There is no prize for your ability to endure in this life,” she says. She lists situations such as “staying in bad relationships” and being in “this terrible job.”

She continues, “There’s no prize for your unhappiness in your own suffering.” Her advice is to avoid suffering when possible. “As much as you possibly can where you are in control, do not suffer.”

For the second item on her list, the creator discusses putting in less effort than others. “There is no reward for you caring and trying less than other people,” she says. She describes an attitude of claiming not to care or saying, “I could never” put in that much effort. She encourages viewers to pursue what they want, adding that it is “really cool to try and put yourself out there.” “There’s no reward for you looking like you try less than other people,” she says.

The final item on the creator’s list is potential. “There’s no reward for your potential as a person,” she says. She warns that people may look back with regret over plans they never pursued. “You will most likely look back with regret on [...] all the things that you should have done, you could have done in your life,” she adds. “But there’s no prize for your potential, only for your action.”

The video prompted discussion in the comments, with some viewers pushing back on the creator’s advice.

One commenter argued that taking a more difficult path can lead to personal growth. “The harder path for example could be choosing to better yourself, whether that be through literally anything,” they wrote. “It is always harder than the current existence but will still provide better results, giving you an overall better life.”

Another commenter disagreed with the creator’s point about suffering, arguing that hardship can build resilience. “Girl, as a human, suffering strengthens you,” they wrote. “So rather than taking the easy way, might as well take the hard route. If no results, atleast [sic] it will give some lessons.”

A third viewer appeared to question whether people should expect praise for basic courtesy. “Inner happiness would be viewed as a reward,” they wrote. “Are you I [sic] u [sic] looking for people to pat you on the back just for doing bare minimum ‘niceness’ pleeeaaase.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in the video. The details above reflect @abefromanx’s statements as shared on TikTok. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.