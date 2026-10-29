Man Shares Relationship Advice About Recognizing Red Flags: ‘Who They Were, in the End, Is Who They Were the Entire Time’

A TikTok posted by creator @oglifeadvice on Oct. 28, 2026, shows him speaking from his car about a former partner's character. The video drew about 94,700 views and 15,700 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker claims, "Who they were, in the end, is who they were the entire time." He says that is the part people struggle to accept. He says people keep returning to the good moments, including the laughs and the promises.

That memory belongs to a version of the person they wanted to believe was real, according to the creator. In his view, "How somebody behaves when the [...] hits the fan is who they really are. So when the mask slips, pay attention," he said.

He then tells viewers to stop building a future with a person that "only showed up" at times. Sometimes, a person has to deal with what their partner actually showed them, he says. That is different from what the person hopes the partner will become.

Acceptance changes how people think about the breakup, the creator argues. Once someone stops fighting it, he says, "you stop asking so many questions." They also stop replaying events and trying to make the relationship make sense.

He ends with advice on recovery. "Sometimes healing starts when you stop missing who you thought they were," he said. The final step, according to the creator, is to accept the person who actually showed up.

One reply came from a viewer who recalled ignoring early signs. "This is so true," they wrote. "As a pisces [sic] I ignored the signs with the hope I could influence." The commenter said that effort did not work and that they paid the price. They are now "finally aware of my own boundaries."

Another reply described how one viewer judges people. "this is why i [sic] always trust the first character I meet [...]," they wrote. The commenter said the first impression holds up because "thats [sic] exactly who they been [sic] from the beginning."

Another commenter described a relationship they are in now. "Currently what I’m experiencing," a commenter wrote. "Only the good times are only during honeymoon stages. [sic]" The commenter said they understand it will not always stay that way. "But when someone’s always giving effort trying and giving and it doesn’t get reciprocated, then we start getting called overthinking or sensitive," the commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @oglifeadvice's account as shared on TikTok. His identity, the partner he describes and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.