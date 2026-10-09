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Woman’s 2-Minute Date Story Sparks Debate About Rejection and Dating

10:52 AM CDT on October 9, 2026

Woman's 2-minute date story sparks debate about rejection and dating.

Woman’s 2-minute date story sparks debate about rejection and dating.

|Images via @mcgonagallsays/TikTok

A TikTok creator, @mcgonagallsays, posted a video sharing her date experience, which lasted less than two minutes. The video was posted on March 10, 2024, and drew 14.3 million views, 1.1 million likes and 35,800 comments as of publication.

The woman had makeup on as she shot the video talking about her date. She started the video by saying that she had put on the makeup just for this date and wanted the date to go well. She even said that if the date did not go well, she would not post the video. The woman then revealed that her date did not go well and that it lasted less than two minutes.

@mcgonagallsays

I think I’m going to be taking a break from dating. I just can’t do this anymore.

♬ original sound - Maggie Elizabeth ?

The TikTok creator said that she walked up to the man she had gone on a date with, after which he gave her a hug. After giving the woman a hug, the man asked her, “Are you hungry? Let’s go inside.” The woman then said that they went inside.

Later, the creator revealed that the man asked her if they could step out for a minute. After they stepped back outside, the man said, “I’m not trying to offend you, but I’m just not feeling it.” The woman then revealed that she walked to her car and came back home. She concluded by saying, “Dating when you’re fat sucks.”

The comments section was filled with several reactions. One commenter wrote, "You can be the juiciest damn peach in the bowl, and there's still gonna be someone who doesn't like peaches. It's not you, it's him. Someone soon will love your kind of fruit.” Another commenter wrote, “Sounds like he saw someone in the restaurant who knows him and his wife.” The third commenter wrote, “Unpopular opinion but this guy did not waste your time!!!! and didn't lead you on.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @mcgonagallsays’s account as shared on TikTok.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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