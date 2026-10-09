‘They Have A Customer For Life From Me’: People Name The One Subscription They’ll Never Cancel

A post shared to r/AskReddit on Oct. 8, 2026, asks, "What's one subscription you'll never cancel?" The thread drew about 1,700 upvotes and 1,200 comments at the time of publication.

The question asks Reddit users to name one paid service they plan to keep indefinitely, and the replies range from streaming platforms to a recipe library.

One reply named an independent comedy streaming service and its expanding catalog. The commenter wrote, "Dropout.tv there is a ton of content available, and they are starting to add non-original content as well."

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The commenter called it "[a]lways a good source of entertainment" and said knowing the cast makes "a lot of the content better on a rewatch."

A commenter addressed ways to skip YouTube ads without paying for Premium. "Unless you're using YouTube on a TV or something like that, you don't need YouTube Premium," one commenter wrote. They said Firefox paired with uBlock Origin or the Brave browser handles the job at no cost.

"Maybe I'm just too cheap to pay for a subscription to a service benefiting Alphabet that I can easily get for free," the commenter added.

Another reply described a VPN setting that reportedly removes ads on television apps.

"YouTube on TV will work for free and without ads if you have a VPN and set it to Albania," a viewer claimed. The viewer said, "Haven’t [sic] paid for premium in years once I found this out and get all the benefits I need for no cost. Confirmed that this works on both AppleTV and androidTV," the viewer added.

One commenter named an anime streaming service and recalled having limited access to shows while growing up. "I know I'm going to get so much hate for this but.. Crunchyroll," one commenter wrote.

The commenter recalled that watching favorite shows as a kid meant hearing about them secondhand from a friend in Japan. "I can now watch almost anything I want and even catch shows when they air or the next day," they explained. "So it is easy to hop on and just watch something rather than a pirated site or something like that," the commenter said.

A reply described years of cooking from one recipe site and its features.

"America's Test Kitchen. The (thousands of) recipes are reliable and approachable," the commenter wrote. "I can search for recipes by ingredient."

They said very few recipes call for ingredients that are hard to find in their state. Most dishes taste better than restaurant versions, and each recipe lists cook time and serving size up front.

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"There isn't a short story that I need to scroll through to get to the instructions," the commenter said. Ads and popups are absent, most recipes come with a video, and the cooks explain why they chose each technique.

"Ive [sic] used them for years, and have cooked hundreds of their recipes," the commenter wrote. "They have a customer for life from me. I wish I could work for them."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details above reflect commenters' accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters' identities and the VPN method have not been confirmed.