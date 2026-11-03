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TikToker Says His Girlfriend Started Treating Him Like a Friend, So He Decided to Find Out What Was Going On

8:43 PM CST on November 2, 2026

TikToker Shares Clever Way He Caught Girlfriend Cheating

TikToker Shares Clever Way He Caught Girlfriend Cheating

|Image Credit: TikTok/@develvet0

A TikToker named Dee, who goes by @develvet0, shared how he suspected his girlfriend was being unfaithful and came up with an unusual plan to find out the truth. He invited her over for a late-night movie, but what happened while he was asleep allegedly confirmed his suspicions. The video has received 20,300 likes and 233 comments.

Dee starts the video by saying he had a feeling his girlfriend was cheating on him because she was acting weird. Instead of calling him sweet pet names, she was acting like they were just friends. She'd call him things like "bro" and "gang" on a daily basis. It was far from how they usually spoke to one another, and it seemed like she was becoming distant.

He wanted to get into her phone to figure out the truth. He didn't know her passcode, and there was no way she'd give him permission to look through it. So, he came up with an idea.

He invited her over for a late-night movie and set his phone up on the shelf above the couch. When he fell asleep, his phone was recording everything. According to Dee, the recording showed her texting another man.

Other TikTokers Could Relate to the Cheating

The comment section was filled with people offering Dee sympathy, but also sharing their own stories of heartbreak.

Some thought he should have known because of one specific thing she was doing. "Bro obviously the girl gonna be cheating if they don't let you see her phone," one commenter wrote. Another shared a similar thought: "If she scared when you take her phone unlocked as a joke wrap it up she ain’t the one."

Some commenters shared their own cheating stories. One woman wrote, "My boyfriend was having an attitude problem like when I told him I graduate high school and he said oh he didn't even congratulate me." Another person shared, "I feel you bc my ex cheated on me with my best friend so I got with his best friend."

"I basically knew my girl was cheating the second week we was together," another commenter claimed. Someone else wrote, "I called my ex bro and brotha and said Wsg like he my homie but I’d never cheat on him because I deeply was in love with him but when he started actin distant that’s when I did cause I already knew he was seeing somebody else."

Many women in the comment section wondered how anyone could cheat on Dee. They clearly saw the good in him and were confused about why any woman would waste her time cheating on him.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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