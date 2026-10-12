TikToker Accidentally Gives Cop an Expired Traffic Ticket

Getting pulled over can be stressful enough without accidentally making the situation even more complicated. A TikTok user who goes by @christiancooks99 recently shared a story about a traffic stop that took an unexpectedly embarrassing turn after he attempted to hand a police officer his registration. The TikTok has garnered 226,800 views and 180 comments.

Christian said he was pulled over for speeding. While speaking with the officer, he made a few jokes that did not land well when the officer asked whether he knew why he had been stopped.

“I go, ‘No, isn’t that your job?’” Christian recalled. “He didn’t find it funny. He didn’t find it funny one bit, so, of course, we’re off to a hot start.” The officer then asked Christian whether he knew why he had been pulled over. Christian said he told him he had only been driving about 40 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to Christian, the officer said he had also seen him texting while driving, which Christian denied. “I go, ‘No, I wasn’t texting and driving. I was just checking my maps.’ [The] cop goes, ‘No, you weren’t. You were texting and driving.’ I go, ‘No, I was looking at my maps,’” he said.

The officer then asked Christian for his driver’s license and registration. Christian reached into his glove box and pulled out a piece of paper that he believed was his registration.

“I hand it to him, and he says, ‘OK, I’ll be right back in a minute.’ This cop is gone for 15 minutes,” Christian said.

When the officer returned, he knocked on Christian’s window and asked if he knew what he had just handed him. Christian said he told the officer he thought it was his registration. The officer then explained what Christian had actually given him.

“He goes, ‘You handed me a ticket for your tint that is illegal. This ticket is also expired. This ticket was also not even for this state. This ticket wasn’t for Illinois, it was for my hometown,’” Christian recalled.

The officer then had Christian get out of the vehicle and take a breathalyzer test. Christian complied, saying he was primarily worried about making another mistake during the traffic stop.

The breathalyzer came back at 0.0, and Christian was eventually let go.

“I think it finally sunk in for him that maybe I’m just stupid, because the breathalyzer came back 0.0,” Christian said. “And the cop looks at me. He goes, ‘I’ve never had somebody give me another traffic ticket while getting pulled over. You are a first.’”

Christian said he ultimately received a ticket for texting while driving and another for his illegal window tint. He also said he now has a court date related to the expired ticket.

“I might be one of the dumbest people on the planet,” he concluded.

Commenters were divided over Christian’s explanation for the traffic stop

Christian’s story drew a range of reactions from viewers. Some commenters shared their own experiences with traffic stops and keeping their vehicle documents organized, while others focused on the unusual mistake he described.

One commenter said they always keep their vehicle documents together to avoid a situation like Christian’s.

“Maybe I’m just super uptight, but I have an envelope in the glove box of every vehicle I own and in that envelope is the registration and insurance. I just hand him the envelope with everything in it. The same thing is in my wife’s,” the user wrote.

Another commenter joked about what the officer may have been doing during the 15-minute wait.

“Took him 15 minutes to stop laughing and work up a straight face,” they wrote.

Others were less sympathetic, with one commenter criticizing Christian for not knowing which document was his registration.

“Dude, you’re old enough to know what your registration is. No excuse, bro. Take care of your tickets and don’t be THAT guy,” they wrote, adding that Tennessee drivers cannot hold their phones while driving and must use a hands-free mount when using maps.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in Christian’s account of the traffic stop, which he shared with viewers on his TikTok account, @christiancooks99.