A TikTok user, @jinberr, shared a video of herself at what appeared to be an airport, looking stunned and confused. She said Delta Air Lines was offering passengers up to $6,000 to give up their seats on an overbooked flight, but no one volunteered. The video had received 377,300 likes and 2,027 comments as of publication.

In the caption, the creator explained that the flight she was about to board was overbooked and the airline was seeking volunteers to take a later flight. She said the offer started at $800 and increased to $6,000.



The creator also explained that overbooking occurs when an airline sells more tickets than there are seats on a flight. Airlines may do this because some passengers cancel their trips or fail to show up. If more passengers arrive than the plane can accommodate, the airline may ask for volunteers willing to give up their seats in exchange for compensation and alternative travel arrangements.

According to the creator, the airline kept increasing its offer as passengers declined. The compensation eventually reached $6,000 for anyone willing to take a different flight. Despite the offer, she said, no one volunteered.

Overbooking is a common practice in the airline industry, as carriers anticipate that some passengers will change their plans or fail to show up. When too many passengers arrive for an overbooked flight, airlines may offer compensation to persuade some of them to travel later.



Commenters shared their own experiences with overbooked flights. One wrote, “I did it once, got put up in a hotel, got cash and a free flight, and they flew me back first class the next day. Still one of my best experiences ever.”

Another commenter wrote, “They were offering 5k a person for 6 people to get off a flight from SFO to Chicago a family of 4 took it that 20,000 dollars just to get of the flight I was so excited for them.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @jinberr’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

