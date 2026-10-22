Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

TikToker Says Delta Raised Its Offer to $6,000 for Passengers to Give Up Their Seats But No One Took It

11:49 AM CDT on October 22, 2026

Delta flight's reported $6,000 compensation offer leaves tiktok user confused.

Delta flight’s reported $6,000 compensation offer leaves tiktok user confused.

|Images via @jinberr/TikTok | Jeffry Surianto/Pexels

A TikTok user, @jinberr, shared a video of herself at what appeared to be an airport, looking stunned and confused. She said Delta Air Lines was offering passengers up to $6,000 to give up their seats on an overbooked flight, but no one volunteered. The video had received 377,300 likes and 2,027 comments as of publication.

In the caption, the creator explained that the flight she was about to board was overbooked and the airline was seeking volunteers to take a later flight. She said the offer started at $800 and increased to $6,000.

The creator also explained that overbooking occurs when an airline sells more tickets than there are seats on a flight. Airlines may do this because some passengers cancel their trips or fail to show up. If more passengers arrive than the plane can accommodate, the airline may ask for volunteers willing to give up their seats in exchange for compensation and alternative travel arrangements.

According to the creator, the airline kept increasing its offer as passengers declined. The compensation eventually reached $6,000 for anyone willing to take a different flight. Despite the offer, she said, no one volunteered.

Overbooking is a common practice in the airline industry, as carriers anticipate that some passengers will change their plans or fail to show up. When too many passengers arrive for an overbooked flight, airlines may offer compensation to persuade some of them to travel later.

Commenters shared their own experiences with overbooked flights. One wrote, “I did it once, got put up in a hotel, got cash and a free flight, and they flew me back first class the next day. Still one of my best experiences ever.”

Another commenter wrote, “They were offering 5k a person for 6 people to get off a flight from SFO to Chicago a family of 4 took it that 20,000 dollars just to get of the flight I was so excited for them.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @jinberr’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Makeup Store Manager on TikTok Recalls Customer Demanding Refunds for 7 Eyeliners: ‘I Could Already Feel What Was About to Happen’

October 22, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares Hinge First-Date Horror Story After Date Takes an Unexpected Turn: ‘So, How Do You Want to Do This?’

October 22, 2026
Trending

TikToker Turns Her Struggle With Anger Into a 30-Day Relationship Challenge: ‘I Was Demanding More Than I Was Giving’

October 22, 2026
Trending

TikToker Says Her Manager Tried to Discourage Her From Applying for a Supervisor Position: ‘Absolutely! She Was a Hater’

October 22, 2026
Culture

Millennial Online Says Gen Z Coworker Turns Meetings Into ‘Unsolicited Therapy Sessions’

October 22, 2026
Culture

TikToker Says Living With an Older Woman Turned Into a ‘Living Hell’: ‘I Could Not Win in This House’

October 22, 2026