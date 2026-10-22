Millennial Online Says Gen Z Coworker Turns Meetings Into ‘Unsolicited Therapy Sessions’

A Reddit user who posted in the r/coworkerstories subreddit under the username Floral-leaves sparked a debate about workplace boundaries after describing their frustration with a Gen Z colleague who interrupts others during meetings and turns conversations into unsolicited therapy sessions. The original poster (OP) said the colleague frequently shares details about her life and what she has learned in therapy, uses too much “therapy speak” and explains concepts as if her coworkers do not understand them.

The OP said they did not understand why their colleagues tolerated the behavior, particularly during meetings, where they felt personal topics were inappropriate. They added that they supported building genuine connections at work, but believed some subjects were unsuitable for discussion in a large group meeting.

The OP also said they sometimes turned off their camera during virtual meetings to hide their frustration when the colleague monopolized conversations and overshared. According to the post, the colleague interrupted others, spoke over them about their feelings and offered advice based on her own experiences in therapy. She seemed to believe everyone should manage their emotions the same way she did, the OP said, although they acknowledged that she sometimes offered helpful advice and was not inherently a bad person.

The experience left the OP wondering whether the conflict came down to a generational gap. They began considering whether being a millennial meant they were more likely to be annoyed by how Gen Z colleagues approached life and work.

One commenter said they had also seen ordinary conversations turn into unsolicited psychological analysis.

Another commenter said they had distanced themselves from a colleague who repeatedly tried to psychoanalyze them despite having limited knowledge of psychology. The exchanges had become exhausting, they said.

The discussion also prompted speculation about whether the colleague’s behavior could be related to anxiety or neurodivergence, including autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Some commenters cautioned against making assumptions about someone’s mental health based on another person’s account. Others argued that even when someone has difficulty recognizing social cues or tends to speak impulsively, clear boundaries are still necessary in professional settings.

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A commenter who said they have ADHD argued that neurodivergence does not excuse behavior that prevents coworkers from participating in conversations.

Other users suggested that the OP and their coworkers set boundaries and redirect discussions to work-related matters. If the behavior continued to cause problems, some suggested raising the issue with management.