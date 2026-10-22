A TikTok user, @emilytatouille, shared her experience of living with an older woman she thought would be a positive, wholesome housemate. Instead, the experience turned into a “living hell,” and she moved out as soon as her lease ended. The video, posted July 15, had received 201,700 views as of publication.

The creator began the video by explaining that she had rented a room in an older woman’s house in 2019 while completing a six-month internship required for her bachelor’s degree. She found the room on Facebook Marketplace and initially thought it was perfect.



The creator said the woman initially seemed nice and enjoyed gardening and yoga. But when she walked into the house, she was stunned to see what she described as an extremely racist piece of art on the wall. She said the house contained other racist sculptures and paintings that bothered her.

“I’m starting to panic,” she said. The creator recalled that she began crying and told her mother she could not stay there because the woman terrified her. However, she felt she had no choice but to stay because she had nowhere else to go.

While they were unpacking the creator’s belongings, she became thirsty. Her mother asked the woman if her daughter could have some water. The woman replied, “No! I have very special filtered water. I can’t give you my water.” Despite the creator’s mother arguing with her, the woman refused to share the water.

“This woman seemed to hate my guts. I could not win in this house,” the creator said.

She added that she meal-prepped once a week and used a lot of seasoning, which the woman disliked. The woman also frequently brought up a man she had dated and still had pictures of him around the house. The creator later learned that the man had filed a restraining order against the woman.

The creator said she witnessed the woman doing several bizarre things during her stay. Recalling one incident, she said the woman was once drying lettuce with a hair dryer. “I don’t think I have seen that woman smile once in the six months that I have lived there,” she said.

The creator concluded the video by saying that she moved out as soon as her lease ended and that the two never spoke again.

One commenter wrote, “As a yoga teacher, i hate how often completely looney people are drawn to yoga.” Another commenter asked, “Why did she try and have a roommate? Just to torture them??”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s account.