Bride Says Husband’s Friend Skipped Their Wedding for His Girlfriend’s Graduation: ‘Would It Have Pissed Me Off Less?’

A TikTok creator, Kara, who posts under the username @khaotically_kara, is sharing why she and her husband were disappointed when one of his friends skipped their wedding. The guest reportedly said he had to attend his girlfriend’s college graduation, but the decision led to an unwanted conversation about wedding etiquette. Kara recounted the experience in a storytime video on Oct. 6, explaining what happened during the couple’s rescheduled wedding in May 2021.

The creator said the decision hurt more because her husband had received a serious medical diagnosis around that time.

The couple got engaged in December 2019 and initially planned their wedding for December 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed the celebration until May 2021. Kara said they had secretly married in December 2020 but still wanted to gather with their loved ones. When they rescheduled the celebration, the couple contacted members of their bridal party to confirm their availability.

According to Kara, everyone initially agreed to attend.

But the week of the celebration brought additional challenges. Kara said her husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor the Tuesday before the wedding. Meanwhile, travel was complicated by what she described as a major gas shortage in May 2021, which affected members of the wedding party traveling from out of town.

One bridesmaid was traveling from New York to arrive in time for the rehearsal dinner. However, a groomsman traveling from Georgia did not make it. He told the couple he was having trouble finding gas but would arrive on the wedding day. On the morning of the celebration, the groomsman called Kara to say he would not attend because his girlfriend of about three months was graduating from college that day. Kara questioned why her husband had not mentioned the scheduling conflict earlier if he already knew about the graduation.

"Would it have pissed me off less to tell me three months in advance versus the day of our wedding? Definitely," she said in the video.

TikTok users share their "wedding horror stories."

Kara also said that although her husband had recently received the brain tumor diagnosis, the groomsman did not know about it. She said the circumstances made the absence particularly upsetting to her because she felt her husband could have used his friend’s support at such a difficult time. However, Kara soon realized that her husband was less affected by the decision than she was. She also acknowledged that her husband’s friend eventually married the girlfriend whose graduation he had chosen to attend instead of the wedding.

Kara’s story had received 27,400 likes as of publication. Viewers also shared their own wedding-day mishaps in the comments, including last-minute cancellations, technical problems and family drama.

One commenter described a DJ stuttering during the bride’s walk down the aisle, forcing her to make her once-in-a-lifetime entrance in total silence. Another recounted a makeup artist who arrived four hours late. Others shared stories about missing clothes and marriage licenses.