Woman Says She Declined Her Friend’s Maid of Honor Request After Feeling Like a ‘Brunch Friend’

A TikTok posted by creator @deeply.lami on June 8, 2026, shows her recounting a falling-out with a friend over a maid of honor request. At the time of publication, the video had received about 583,100 views and 82,500 likes.

The TikToker said she had one honest conversation with her friend and had not heard from her since. She recalled that their friendship had grown more distant after the friend entered a relationship.

"You're just gonna be like a brunch friend," she remembered thinking. She said she saw the friend only every couple of months and had mentally checked out of a friendship that had lasted for several years.

Months later, the friend got engaged and asked her to be maid of honor. The TikToker initially accepted because she felt bad for her friend. The friend had only three people in her bridal party: a younger sister, a sister-in-law and an aunt.

The TikToker later changed her mind. "This girl left you for dead," she recalled thinking. "You basically are gonna be their personal assistant up until the wedding. It's a lot of time, it's a lot of money, it's a lot of energy." She told her friend that she had not felt close to her in a long time and declined the maid of honor role. "Not gonna happen," she told her. She left open the possibility of serving as a bridesmaid.

A month passed without a reply, leaving the TikToker confused about why her friend had wanted her by her side on such an important day but then stopped responding. "Is that not weirdo behavior?" she asked viewers.

One commenter questioned the timing of the conversation. "You should've communicated your frustrations sooner lowkey," they wrote. "i [sic] wouldnt [sic] have replied either since you waited until i [sic] asked you to be my maid of honor to press the issue." The commenter said they also understood the TikToker's perspective and agreed with her. "your timing was just off," they added.

Another viewer described how their spouse would react to such a message. "Mind you if my friend texted me that and I read it aloud my wife would have called my friend for me from her own phone," the viewer wrote.

One commenter compared the friend's absence to being left without a life jacket. "Whatttt [sic]... she really left you to fend for yourself when you asked her to throw you a life jacket???" they wrote. "That would’ve been the end of the friendship for me. I don’t care if that’s dramatic or not."

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the events described in the TikTok independently. The details above reflect @deeply.lami's account as shared on TikTok. The creator's identity, the friend's identity and the commenters' usernames have not been independently confirmed.