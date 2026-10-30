TikToker Explains Why Eldest Daughters Struggle With Injustice

A TikToker who goes by @shazmeeraqadri shared a video explaining why eldest daughters may develop a strong intolerance for injustice as a result of their parents' expectations from an early age. The video has received 40,600 views and 134 comments as of publication.

She explained that parents, particularly mothers, may assume their eldest daughters need less love, care, attention and affection than their younger siblings. As a result, eldest daughters may miss out on parts of their childhood because they are often expected to help raise their younger siblings.

Shazmeera explained that, in some family dynamics, eldest daughters may feel triggered by their mothers because they have grown up believing that, as the oldest child, they were expected to take care of themselves. Their parents may assume they needed less supervision and became self-sufficient at a younger age.

As a result, parents may believe their eldest daughters are perfectly capable of managing on their own, directing more attention toward younger siblings who appear more vulnerable or dependent. However, Shazmeera explained that eldest daughters still need their parents just as much as their younger siblings, even if the younger children require more attention at certain stages.

Essentially, she said, eldest daughters may experience a degree of emotional neglect. They may also be placed in a caregiver role for their younger siblings, forcing them to mature faster than they otherwise would. Over time, this can lead to resentment toward both their parents and their siblings.

Shazmeera said this dynamic can feel like an injustice to the eldest child. As they grow older, she explained, it may contribute to a heightened awareness of unfairness and a strong intolerance for injustice.

She added that she has noticed this pattern among many of her clients who are eldest daughters. Even as adults, they may revisit family dynamics in which their parents appear to take the younger sibling's side, just as they did when the daughters were children.

TikToker Says Childhood Resentment Can Follow Eldest Daughters Into Adulthood

Shazmeera explained that, even when eldest daughters become adults, their parents may fail to acknowledge the unfairness they experienced during childhood. She said the desire to get their parents to take accountability for accelerating their childhood can become a driving force behind disagreements.

According to Shazmeera, eldest daughters may simply want their parents to validate the sense of unfairness they have carried since childhood. However, this can create a negative cycle in which they repeatedly try to convince their parents of their perspective, especially when their feelings go unacknowledged.

“The more you do that, the more that you're going to reinforce the pattern in you that, a.) You are not allowed to be misunderstood, and b.) That you always need to convince people rather than walk away,” she said.

Shazmeera concluded that one way eldest daughters can begin to move past the need for parental validation is by decentering their parents. In other words, she suggested shifting the focus away from the need to feel seen or understood by them and instead finding a sense of validation within themselves.

She explained that accepting that some people may never change can be freeing in itself.

Reactions to the post came mainly from commenters, mostly eldest daughters themselves, who could relate to the experience. Many of them felt like they grew up too quickly, and still hold resentment to this day.

One commenter said that they were upset by the favoritism shown to their other siblings. They wrote, "My rage is that they give free passes to my siblings for rules that I was told not to break."

Another commenter summed it up clearly. She wrote, "Basically you suppress your whole life living under the same roof and not becoming your fullest self 'cause you need to be accommodating while others get accommodated."

A separate commenter said that they now understand their NEED to be understood. They wrote, "I was wondering why I hate being misunderstood so much. I will over explain and made sure to remember every detail of an event when telling a story. Turns out this was the reason."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @shazmeeraqadri, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.