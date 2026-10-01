Long-distance dating can be challenging, but one TikToker says there are ways to make the experience easier and more enjoyable. TikTok user @biancaisonline_ recently shared four of her favorite long-distance relationship hacks in a video. Bianca, who has been in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend for four years, offered tips for couples who are trying to stay connected while living apart. The video has received more than 906,000 views and 500 comments.

“As someone who’s been in a long-distance relationship for literally four years, sorry, I know it’s kind of crazy, but I’m gonna give you like four of my favorite long-distance couple hacks because so many people will be like long distance is so hard and it is but if you try these hacks, it might just make it a little easier,” she begins.

1. Send Each Other Weekly Photo Dumps

Bianca recommends taking photos throughout the week and sharing them with your partner at the end of it.

"Just take photos throughout the week. Anything good, high, low, anything like literally take photos of everything and then you go over at the end of the week and it's like honestly something to talk about too," she says.

2. Stop Asking Each Other “What Are You Doing?” All the Time

Instead of repeatedly asking what their partner is doing throughout the day, Bianca recommends setting aside intentional time to have more meaningful conversations.

"You genuinely need to make intentional time of the day to talk. Just ask each other more meaningful questions. 'What was your favorite part of the day?' 'What can I do better in this relationship?' I don't know, just nice things," she advises.

3. Have Virtual Date Nights

Bianca says couples in long-distance relationships don’t have to stop going on dates just because they cannot physically be together.

"You don't need to stop doing dates. So me and my boyfriend still do movie nights, YouTube Nights, shopping dates, like we do those online, but we do it on Moonbounce and we just use your little avatars. So cute," Bianca says.

4. Plan Surprise Visits or Send Unexpected Gifts

Bianca’s final tip is to surprise your partner when possible, whether that means visiting them in person or finding another way to show affection.

"But if you can't then surprise gifts, texts, videos, anything that's just A surprise, something that they don't know you were gonna do. Just do something surprising and loving for them," she says.

Other Couples Share Their Long-Distance Dating Tips

Bianca’s advice resonated with other TikTok users, who shared their own strategies for maintaining long-distance relationships in the comments.

“Been in a long distance relationship for 2 years and we barely ask Wyd. I send flowers, a favorite fragrance. I think people over complicate it. Just behave like you would if they were down the street,” one user wrote.

Another suggested watching reality dating shows together.

“Tip for any relationship: watch reality dating shows together! (couples therapy, love is blind, the ultimatum, etc.) creates so many good discussions,” they wrote.

A third user recommended planning future visits to give couples something to look forward to. "Always plan your next visit cause u have smth to look forward to," one other user advised.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Bianca’s relationship or the effectiveness of the tips she shared. The advice is based solely on @biancaisonline_’s account of her four-year long-distance relationship.