TikToker Finds Free Items Dumpster Diving on College Campus

TikToker @baddie.brad, known for his frugal-living content, went dumpster diving on a college campus on graduation day, anticipating that students would leave behind items they no longer wanted. The video received more than 4.1 million views and 1,000 comments, with viewers reacting to some of the items he decided to take.

Bradley, who has more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok, explained that he chose to visit the campus on graduation day because he expected graduating students to throw away furniture, household products and other items that could still be useful.

After spotting an overflowing dumpster, he immediately climbed inside. The first item he found was a used three-drawer cabinet that appeared to be in relatively good condition, so he decided to take it.

Next, he found a Trader Joe’s reusable shopping bag, which he described as a trendy item. During the search, he also met another woman who was dumpster diving. The woman, Lizzie, recognized Bradley and told him she followed his TikTok account, Bradley on a Budget.

Bradley Finds Even More Unexpected Items While Dumpster Diving

Bradley and Lizzie then teamed up to continue searching the college campus. At another dumpster, Bradley climbed inside while Lizzie recorded him.

He was excited when he found a large roll of industrial-grade toilet paper, similar to the oversized rolls commonly found in public bathrooms. One commenter reacted to the find by writing, “The toilet paper is insane.”

Bradley also found rolls of paper towels. Because they appeared dirty, he asked Lizzie if she wanted them. “They’re kind of dirty. Maybe if you take the top layers off. Do you want them?” he asked.

As they continued searching, Bradley found a hair conditioner product intended to promote hair growth. He decided to take it, joking about his own hair loss. “I’m balding, so I’m taking this,” he said.

The pair also found cereal, an artificial bouquet of flowers and several pairs of used shoes. After one final unsuccessful dumpster dive, Bradley decided to leave the campus with his finds. Among the items he took were a three-drawer plastic cabinet, hair-growth conditioner, a Trader Joe’s reusable bag and a large amount of toilet paper. Bradley joked that the toilet paper would last him “probably, like, the next, like, two years.”

There were mixed reactions from commenters to the video. Many commenters were disgusted by some of the used items he took, while others agreed that college students tend to throw out barely used items. One commenter said Bradley's choices were not longer frugal. They wrote, "This isn't frugal anymore. It's insanity. Have some decency."

Another commenter said after watching this video, they can no longer trust the source of someone's toilet paper in their home. They wrote, "You really can't trust anybody because imagine going to someone's house and the toilet paper they have out is from somebody else's dumpster."

A separate commenter suggested he protect his health next time. They wrote, "Dude at least wear some gloves man."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the condition or original source of the items Bradley found. The account of the dumpster dive is based solely on the video posted by @baddie.brad.