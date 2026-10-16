TikToker Has a Blunt Message for the New Girlfriends of Divorced Men: ‘We Don’t Want Them Back’

A TikTok posted by creator @startingoveratforty on Sept. 8, 2026, shows her speaking from her car to the girlfriends of men whose long marriages ended in divorce. The video drew about 18,800 views and 2,614 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker can be heard saying, "This goes out to all of the girlfriends of the men who were married for a long time and then their wives divorced them." The former wives do not want those men back. "We escaped them," she said.

She ends the video by telling the women that the men now belong to them. "They are all f----- yours, b----," she adds.

One reply addressed the ex-wife's place in her former husband's new relationship. "I am NOT competing with his new girlfriend," a commenter wrote. The commenter said the arrangement helps her and the children for now. "It’s also super helpful to me and the kids that she keeps him busy and not focused on us... for now."

Another commenter related to the TikToker's situation. "I’m in the same situation," they wrote. "I have zero beef with her, I actually pray for her."

The commenter said her focus is on coparenting and on "keeping my sanity" away from her ex-husband.

One reply came from a woman whose husband's new partner had a role at their church. "She was our 'marriage mentor' (think therapist type person assigned by the church)," she wrote. The commenter said the woman married him "after knowing EVERYthing." She addressed the new wife in her comment: "Girl he is ALL yours."

One commenter pointed out the questions new partners do not ask. "And so interesting that they don’t even want to ask us why we left a man we were with for 22 years and had two children with," a commenter wrote.

She wants to send the new partner an anonymous note. "Don’t let him borrow money or move in," the note would say.

A viewer questioned the idea that marriage brings happiness. "The fallacy that people think being married, makes you happy lol!" they wrote. The commenter argued that marriage can make a person miserable because "one other person can impact just about every area of her life." They ended the comment by telling the new partners, "Keep them all yours thank you anyway bye."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @startingoveratforty's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the men she describes, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.