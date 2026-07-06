A TikToker filmed beverage prices at a FIFA World Cup venue, showing $9 for a Coca-Cola and $7 for water. This has sparked both shock and outrage among users on TikTok and X.

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According to Walmart's website, a bottle of Coca-Cola retails for between $2 and $2.70, though stadium and venue prices are typically higher than retail.

However, the TikToker @st4cka recorded a vendor at a location he said was a FIFA World Cup match

The prices he recorded were different from Walmart’s website. In the video, people appeared to be paying $9 for a Coca-Cola, and some paid $7 for a bottle of water.

According to Walmart’s website, a pack of 35 individual bottles of water costs $5.98. The content creator told his followers he felt compelled to expose the prices for both water and the popular drink.

After noting their prices, he called them “shameful.” The video has drawn more than 141,000 views on TikTok. Many appeared to agree with the influencer’s remarks about the prices, but were still divided.

One user who was in agreement over beverages costing higher than usual said, “That’s utterly insane!” Some felt the price was justified, especially considering how much a FIFA ticket essentially costs.

According to a CNBC report, fans spend $2500 to $150,000 on FIFA tickets. With that in mind, a TikToker commented, “You’re paying a few thousand to watch a game of soccer, I think y’all can afford it.”

Similarly, another commented, “As outrageous as that price is, I’m sure it's no problem for the people who bought tickets for the stadium.”

X Highlighted ‘Price Gouging’ After a TikToker Exposed Beverage Prices at FIFA

Others on TikTok urged the government to look into alleged “price gouging” in FIFA, which was also addressed on X by @WallStreetApes. They shared the viral video on their verified account, sparking mixed responses.

Price Gouging essentially refers to an increase in the prices of essential commodities, such as water (from the TikTok). In the caption, they wrote, “Companies should not be allowed to infinitely price-gouge customers who attend their events.

Companies should not be allowed to infinitely price gouge customers who attend their events



A normal 16.9 oz bottle of Coca-Cola is $9 at the FIFA World Cup



Wholesale estimates for this bottle of Coca-Cola run about 50 cents per bottle, this means the event is marking it up… pic.twitter.com/kSAtlDFWO8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2026

They further called for legislation against price gouging with reference to the TikToker’s video. Many claimed the issue didn’t just extend to FIFA, but also to other major publicized events, from sports to circuses.

A user on X commented, “There should absolutely be something done to curb this madness.” Allegations about price gouging at FIFA events continue to circulate online.

However, they have not officially responded to these claims, nor have they released a statement about it.

This article is based on videos shared by @st4cka on TikTok and reshared by @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the venue shown, the specific FIFA match, or the accuracy of the prices depicted. The Walmart prices cited are retail figures and are not comparable to stadium vendor pricing.