TikToker Says Straight Men Secretly Check Each Other Out

Do straight men check each other out? TikTok creator @justnon_sense believes they do, even if they aren't willing to admit it.

In a video that had garnered more than 16,300 views and 26 comments at the time of publication, Non questioned why men seem less willing than women to acknowledge when someone of the same gender is attractive. Her theory quickly sparked a debate, with several male commenters rejecting her claim.

Non claims she sees wandering eyes when two men look at each other. “I know you check out guys,” she says in the video. In her mind, there is no way they don’t. This started an interesting conversation in the comment section with many people, especially men, disagreeing with her.

If women are able to compliment one another and take in each other’s features, what makes men different? Although they deny the claims, and continued to do so in the comment section, she was thoroughly convinced guys do the same thing.

Men in the Comments Didn’t Like Her Opinion

While women in the comment section were open, men quickly shut down the accusation. Their answer was overwhelmingly no. How could we know if they were telling the truth?

The first comment was simple: “No we don't” wrote a man. Another added, “No, we don't sorry.”

Other commenters appeared to take issue with Non's suggestion, accusing her of projecting her own assumptions onto men. “Please don’t project. We don’t,” one guy claimed. Others were upset and assumed Non was calling them gay. Outdated gender norms have clearly upset the commenters.

One man says the wandering eyes are for a specific reason: “Our eyes are mostly looking around cause we're wondering if we could take an animal on in a fight.”

Someone else claimed anyone who claims to check out men is queer, even if they identify as straight. “Yeah, that your guy friend that you're using to project on us is definitely GAY; better break the news to him.”

Not everyone offered the same explanation for men's behavior, however. One commenter suggested that men look at one another because they're constantly comparing themselves with their peers.

“I think they just love bullying each other,” the commenter wrote.

Another man offered a more unusual explanation for men's wandering eyes, claiming they were often looking around to assess whether they could take an animal in a fight.

The responses highlighted how differently people can interpret the same behavior. While Non believes men notice other men's appearances but are reluctant to admit it, many of the men who responded insisted that wasn't what they were doing.

Non did not respond to the comments in the video, so it's unclear whether the reactions changed her perspective.

Ultimately, the discussion raises a broader question about how men and women express admiration for others of the same gender, and whether social expectations influence how comfortable people feel acknowledging someone's attractiveness. The comments alone, however, don't establish whether Non's theory is correct.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @justnon_sense, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.