TikToker Says Authenticity Can Attract the Right Brands

TikTok creator @leah_txreal is encouraging fellow content creators to stay authentic about their moral beliefs, even if it means potentially losing out on certain brand deals.

In a recent video, which had received more than 21,000 views and 66 comments at the time of publication, Leah explained why she believes creators shouldn't feel pressured to stay silent or water down their opinions on important issues out of fear of hurting their brand.

Leah said social media influencers shouldn't feel like they have to change their moral standing for a paycheck. And, based on the response from her followers, her willingness to be open about what she believes in appears to be part of what has helped her build a loyal audience.

One commenter said Leah's transparency made her feel less like a curated media personality and more like a genuine friend.

“You were one of the first influencers I followed and this is why!! You're so honest and transparent that you feel like a genuine friend to us,” the commenter wrote.

Leah also shared that authenticity came up during a meeting with her management team. According to Leah, her team specifically discussed her tendency to speak openly about moral and political issues that matter to her.

Rather than telling her to tone things down, Leah said her management team supported her approach and encouraged her to continue being authentic.

TikToker Says Losing Some Brand Deals Could Be Worth Staying Authentic

Leah said her team made an important point about using her platform to speak about issues that genuinely matter to her. They also told her that if being outspoken causes her to lose certain brand deals, those partnerships may not have been the right fit in the first place.

The idea, Leah explained, is that brands that don't align with her values may not be the partnerships she wants anyway. Meanwhile, brands that connect with her content and beliefs may be more likely to see the value in working with her.

That support from her management team appeared to mean a lot to Leah, particularly because creators are often advised to avoid controversial or political topics out of concern that brands won't want to be associated with them.

But Leah said she received some encouraging news shortly after that conversation.

After getting off the phone with her team, she said she received an email containing a “HUGE” offer from a brand that wanted to work with her. According to Leah, the brand told her that it loved her style of content because it could tell she was talking about things she genuinely cared about.

For Leah, the timing served as further confirmation that she was making the right choice by showing up online as herself.

“If you show people who you really are and you're not afraid of someone not accepting it… It's gonna pay off in the end,” she said.

She acknowledged that some brands may prefer to avoid creators who discuss politics, repost certain content or speak openly about controversial issues. But Leah said creators shouldn't necessarily see that as a bad thing.

“Maybe there are some brands that are… Wanna stay out of it and… Don't wanna work with anybody who talks politics or re-posts things or makes certain posts. That's okay,” Leah said. “The right brands will come around. And the ones that don't… You probably don't wanna work with them anyway.”

Reactions to the video came mainly from her loyal followers and supporters who agreed with her decision to stay authentic. Many of them said that her authenticity is the reason they've followed her for this long. One commenter wrote, "This is one of the main reasons I follow you. I love that you're yourself and stand up for what you believe in. I just can't get behind all these other big 'influencers'."

A separate commenter said that they admire her for having integrity. They wrote, "One thing I admire about you is that you will not endorse products you don't believe in. I've noticed how hard other content creators push ish I bought that aren't worth s---."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @leah_txreal, which are based solely on her account shared on TikTok.