‘A Weird Version of Polygamy’: Woman Explains Why Living With Her In-Laws Became Emotionally Exhausting

A woman said she lived with her in-laws for six years and opened up a discussion on TikTok about the difficulties of trying to live an independent life after getting married. The video posted by @aleshahossain was captioned, “Finding my place in a crowded household was not easy.”

In it, she explained that living with her husband's family pulled her into complicated household dynamics. She added, “It felt like I was living in a weird version of polygamy.” At the time of publication, the video had received more than 32,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

The text on the video read, “Living with in-laws = polygamy.” Hossain also used that description to explain her experiences sharing her husband's time, energy, money and attention with his parents and six siblings, of whom he was the eldest. She added that she usually felt she was part of another family rather than building one of her own.

She said her husband's relationships with other family members increased tension, as arguments between him and his siblings occurred weekly. Hossain said she never knew whether to get involved and, if she did, whether she should stand up for her husband or remain neutral. Things became more complicated when another woman moved into the house after one of her brothers-in-law got married.

Hossain noticed that the family subtly compared the two wives, often judging who cooked more, contributed more to the family or was easier to live with.

She also noticed an unspoken hierarchy in which one wife was initially the family's favorite before the preference shifted to the other. That made her feel lonely and unsure of where she and her two children, both under the age of 2, stood in the family. Apparently, months went by without anyone coming downstairs to see her children or spend time with them.

Eventually, Hossain left the marriage and the household, saying she refused to stay in a home where she felt she was being judged based on her performance. She strongly disliked the competitive environment and lack of communication.

The comments showed how strongly Hossain's story of living with her in-laws resonated with people, especially those who had lived with several generations of family members. One commenter said they felt “like an NPC” and were going about their business in the background while everyone else was a main character.

Someone else said that living with in-laws could mean having to put up with “a lack of privacy,” sibling rivalries and questions about when to speak or stay quiet.

People react to this woman's version of living with her in-laws.

Some wondered why couples would choose to live with their extended families in the first place. Others said they had set boundaries with their in-laws before getting married. Still others said moving out after some time had been a turning point in their well-being.

However, not everyone viewed multigenerational living negatively. One commenter said it could be wonderful if family members had compatible personalities and adequate resources.