A TikTok user, @ccelli, shared a video aA TikTok user, @ccelli, shared a video about a lesson his mother taught him about empathy. The man posted the video on Aug. 15, and it had received 4.4 million views as of publication.

The TikTok creator filmed himself while sitting in his car. The man said his mother had given him what he called an absolute banger: “Don’t let your empathy rob people of the necessary consequences they need to suffer for their actions.” The message was that people shouldn’t let their kindness or sympathy protect others from facing the consequences of their own actions.

For example, if someone repeatedly disrespects you, you don’t have to forgive them every time just because you understand their struggles. The man ended the video by saying, “Yes, now I had to leave and sit in my truck by myself.”

The comments section included several reactions. One commenter wrote, “Yup! Never catch a falling knife. Let it fall. Then pick it up when it’s safe.” Another wrote, “Yep! In Hinduism we believe if you care too much, sometimes you will absorb other people’s bad karma and exchange it with your own good karma. The universe must unfold in it’s time.”



Another commenter wrote, “Every time you soften their fall, you’re the reason they never learned to land.” One commenter thanked the creator’s mother, asked him to pass along their gratitude and said it was what they needed to hear.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this video, including the location, the business, the price of the item or Moss’s identity and credentials. The details above reflect @ccelli’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.