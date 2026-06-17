A reel posted by a user, @I_dad_so_hard, who stopped to help an elderly woman trapped behind a parked motorcycle, has drawn a wave of reactions on Instagram.

Featured Video

While driving down the street, the man spotted an elderly woman on a mobility scooter, completely blocked by a motorcycle parked across the path. He had apparently seen the same bike parked in the same spot before. Assuming it had broken down, he pulled over and began moving it out of the way.

The woman told him she had been stuck there for a while and had been calling out for help. Nobody had responded, despite the bike's owner apparently being close by the entire time.

This guy saw an elderly woman stuck on her scooter because a motorcycle was parked on the sidewalk, completely blocking her path.



He stopped to move the bike so she could get by… and as soon as he did, the bike's owner suddenly came out of the woods. The woman had apparently… pic.twitter.com/eQyaSG0rHJ — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) June 16, 2026

"So I just went over and started moving it, and then this f---ing dude comes out of the woods like f---ing wild hogs," the man said in the video. He said to the owner, "Hey, man, not trying to steal your bike. It's just in the f---ing way, and this lady's trying to ride by."

He posted the reel on Instagram after coming back home. "Idk what he was doing in the woods," he wrote in the caption. "But came out quick when I [sic] got there 😂."

He stayed on the scene until he was satisfied the woman could continue safely. "I hung out and made sure everything was good to go," he said.

The comment section focused less on the act of helping and more on where the bike's owner was hiding and why.

One commenter appreciated the Instagram user, writing, "Thank you for being a good example for your children and helping out that lady. 🙏 what's the way things are going that situation could have gone in so many different ways."

Another commenter focused on the man's detail that he had seen the bike parked in the same location before. "He said he's seen it parked there before, so he should show the video to the cops and let them check it out," the commenter wrote. "Seems strange the guy would park there and disappear into the woods, so maybe he's up to no good. Worth checking."

He said he's seen it parked there before, so he should show the video to the cops and let them check it out. Seems strange the guy would park there and disappear into the woods, so maybe he's up to no good. Worth checking. — Roberts Publishing (@RobertsPublish1) June 16, 2026

Others tried to justify the motorcycle owner with logical explanations. "My first thought was that he was pooping," the commenter wrote. "But I doubt he'd do that more than once. So either he's having an affair and can't park at the house or possibly looking for mushrooms he knows grow there."

As of publication, the Instagram user hasn't provided an update or revealed the identity of the elderly woman or the bike owner.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on Instagram.