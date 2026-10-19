A TikTok video posted by @hottgirlseatpickles, which amassed more than 1 million views and 1,200 comments, detailed Natalie’s reaction after learning that her ex-boyfriend and former best friend had gotten engaged just months after her breakup with him.

In the video, Natalie said she wanted to clear the air about the situation after her ex’s mother allegedly criticized her on Facebook. She then shared her side of the breakup and addressed her ex-boyfriend, his mother and her former best friend individually.

Natalie began by claiming that her ex’s mother had attempted to “slander” her on Facebook, despite Natalie believing she was the one who had been deceived. She said the situation prompted her to share more details about what she claims happened before and during the end of her relationship.

TikToker Calls Out Ex and Former Best Friend Over Their Engagement

Natalie first addressed her former best friend, recalling an incident from a few months earlier when the woman was dog-sitting for her.

According to Natalie, her former friend posed in front of her mirror while wearing her clothes while she was away. Natalie said she found the behavior strange and questioned why her friend would take the opportunity to wear her clothes in her absence.

She then turned her attention to her ex-boyfriend, claiming he had previously said he did not want to date “promiscuous” women. Natalie alleged that he nevertheless liked bikini photos of other women on Instagram.

Natalie then pointed to his relationship with her former best friend, saying that if he truly did not want a promiscuous woman, he should not be dating someone she described as one of the most promiscuous women she knows.

Natalie also said she had noticed what appeared to be an engagement ring in a recent photo of her ex. However, she acknowledged that she did not know whether the two were already married.

She also referenced comments from viewers who believed they spotted what appeared to be a baby bump in a photo of her former best friend. Natalie suggested that a possible pregnancy could explain why the couple appeared to move toward marriage so quickly, though she did not confirm that her former friend was pregnant.

Natalie further claimed that her relationship had been strained by what she described as her ex’s secret relationship with her best friend. She alleged that the two may have started seeing each other while she was still dating him.

She also criticized her ex’s mother, claiming that she continued to defend his behavior despite what Natalie described as his alleged unfaithfulness.

Additionally, Natalie said other friends from her hometown had told her that her former best friend had allegedly behaved similarly in their own relationships. Natalie characterized this as part of what she believes is a pattern of behavior.

Toward the end of the video, Natalie said she planned to share photographic evidence supporting her claims about her ex and former best friend. However, she said she wanted to make sure she would not face any legal consequences before releasing it.

In reacting to the video, many commenters supported her bravery to speak publicly about the situation. Some were disturbed by the things her ex best-friend did, while others offered advice about sharing the photograph evidence online.

One commenter couldn't believe that they got engaged so quickly. They wrote, "They been dating for three months and already married???"

Another commenter responded to her best friend wearing her clothes. They wrote, "Probably a narcissist. . . They want so desperatly to get what others have, because they can never feel love."

A separate commenter advised her on posting physical evidence of the situation. They wrote, "You can post proof and talk about a situation if it's real. They can't sue or make a big deal about if you were involved and if it's facts!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by @hottgirlseatpickles, which are based solely on the TikToker’s account shared on the platform.