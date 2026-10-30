TikToker Reveals What His First Date Cost in New York City

A TikTok video has sparked discussion about the cost of dating in New York City after creator Tony, who goes by @bulgogibrazy, shared a breakdown of how much he spent on a recent first date. From drinks and appetizers to an Uber ride, Tony walked viewers through the expenses, saying that being single in the city can get expensive. His video has received 135,500 views and 344 comments.

Tony starts the video by saying he is going to break down the cost of a date in New York City. First, the two go out for drinks, which cost about $40. Next, he asks if his date is hungry. When she says yes, ordering appetizers adds another expense.

It's not surprising that his date might want another drink, and he's happy to have one as well. He orders them a second round, adding another $40 to the tab. When the bar scene starts getting old, he asks if she wants to go somewhere else. When she says yes, he realizes it would be rude to take the train, so he calls an Uber, adding to his expenses.

At this point, Tony admits that he doesn't know whether his date actually likes him. That doesn't stop him from continuing to spend. He buys her another two rounds of drinks, and the bill goes up by another $70. He's now out a couple of hundred dollars and isn't even sure he'll see her again.

He then says viewers should multiply the cost by three because he is actively dating throughout the week. The total expense, he suggests, can quickly become overwhelming.

Viewers Suggest More Affordable First-Date Ideas After Seeing His NYC Bill

Instead of sympathizing with Tony, many commenters thought he wasn't ready to go on as many dates as he does. They suggested that if money is an issue, he should either wait until he can afford it or choose more affordable places to meet.

“Don’t start dating if you’re not financially ready. What do you expect if you’re in an actual relationship?” one commenter asked.

Another person wondered why he was complaining, writing, “Is that an issue? If I'm going out with a girl and I ask her to get drinks and go to multiple bars, I’m definitely paying…Call me old fashioned.”

Other people were confused about why he chose to visit so many locations when more affordable options were available.

“Coffee first date. Then pay for dinner if the first date goes well. A lot of first dates go nowhere,” one user remarked.

“Just do things other than drinks?? My first date with my boyfriend was a country line dancing class that was free then went to do trivia after lol,” another shared.

Others advised him to stay single and work on himself. Scrolling through the comment section, it's clear that many viewers found Tony's video frustrating, with several suggesting that he rethink how he approaches dating.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @bulgogibrazy, which are based on the account shared in his video.