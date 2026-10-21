TikToker Asks People to Share the Biggest Secrets They Discovered About Loved Ones: The Stories Are Wild

A TikTok posted by creator @marisaalsharif on July 29, 2026, asked viewers to share stories about discovering a close person’s huge secret. She asked for stories so shocking that viewers still struggled to believe them.

The video had gathered over 6.2 million views and over 305,200 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker wrote in on-screen text, “I’m bored, Tell me about a time you found out somebody close to you had a HUGE secret.” She added that she did not mean something like “my grandma had an affair with the neighbor", but rather “something so shocking you still don’t even know if you can believe it.”

One commenter described a friend’s long-kept financial secret. “My best friend faked being broke for a decade,” they wrote. They said the friend had “actually won the lottery at 18 but kept working at the local bakery because she ‘liked the smell of sourdough.’” “She’s secretly been funding all the local animal shelters!” they added.

Another commenter recounted learning about an ex-spouse’s relationships with people close to them. “After 15 years of marriage, I found out my [...] ex husband slept with at least 4 of my so called best friends,” they wrote. They said the ex-husband had also slept with their mother and both sisters. The list also included “two of my cousins, several of my coworkers and I’m sure many others who I may never know about.”

The commenter wrote, “I moved to the other side of the country, filed for divorce, and currently no contact with my entire family.” Their ex emotionally and psychologically tormented them and “secretly used everyone I loved and who I thought loved me, to help him do it. I don’t trust a living soul.”

Another viewer described an older man’s will and a note he left behind. “My boys and I used to visit this older gentleman near our home,” they wrote. “We’d mow his yard, fix stuff, take him fishing. He’d lost his wife years ago and didn’t have children.” They added that he “liked having the kids around.”

The man later died, and the commenter wrote that the family took care of his arrangements. They were “just about the only people at his funeral (sans a few from the local church).”

“The surprise, he left us everything...he had ALOT [sic] of money!” they wrote. The man had worked in the oil business in Texas and made a lot of money, but lost his enthusiasm for life after losing his wife. “He setup investments and college funds for my boys,” they added. “He left a note saying he loved fishing, hunting, and just hanging out with us and our family gave him the joy he lost.”

One commenter found their relative on the "Wanted" page of a newspaper. They wrote, "My husband came into my business/shop one morning and set down the local newspaper at my computer opened up to the page that had the top 10 most wanted people in our state. 3rd photo was my sister. 🙄"

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the accounts described in these comments independently. The details above reflect the commenters’ accounts as shared on TikTok. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.