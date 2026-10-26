A TikTok user, @iamjannahsantana, shared a video discussing the red flags she had faced in her relationship. The woman recalled dumping her ex-boyfriend two years ago and urged people not to date a guy with a large Instagram following who is obsessed with liking girls' pictures. The video, posted on September 27, had drawn 28,200 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by revealing the red flags in her relationship with a man she dumped two years ago. She recalled meeting him online after he liked her pictures. She said he had been following her for some time. She then followed him back, and they eventually met.

The TikTok creator then told women to check their dates' Instagram following lists before getting too invested and risking heartbreak. The woman revealed that when she looked at his profile, he had 20,000 followers. She admitted she thought this was because of his work. However, she called it a major red flag and said she would never date a blogger or vlogger.

The woman then looked at his following list, which she claimed contained 5,000 accounts, and said all but 25 to 30 of them belonged to women. She thought this number should have gone down since they had been dating for about four months by then.

When she confronted him, the woman recalled his reply: “I just follow girls cause they follow me.” She asked him to reduce the number of women he was following, and he agreed. However, he didn't follow through and gave random excuses. After asking him twice, the woman threatened to walk away from the relationship. Only then did he understand the seriousness of the situation and start unfollowing people in large numbers.

Recalling the next red flag, she said they argued, after which she checked his Instagram and found that he had started following random new girls again. When she questioned him about the increase in the number of accounts he was following, the man replied, “I’ve got a problem. I’m addicted now.”



The woman urged other women not to be fooled by this: “A lot of men will say this about a lot of things. Addiction, um, corn, gambling, whatever else. When they have been called out, when they know you’re gonna leave, they want you to feel sorry for them, and they are guilt-tripping you.”

The woman recalled seeing this pattern every time she called him out. She wondered that if he was so insecure about small things, what would he do when real life hit? She concluded the video by saying that since then, she hadn't dated a man with a huge Instagram following or someone obsessed with liking other women's pictures.

A woman in the comments section wrote, “I also tried a nerdy one as I thought he’d be different, but omg, they’re not!!” Another asked, “So if the following is changing regularly, that’s a sign? Because it changed almost daily lol.”

A third commenter also asked the creator, “Do you think him unfollowing every girl he had a brief thing with or met off apps but keeping them as a follower is like a red flag I only know cos I’ve looked out of nosiness.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @browniebitez’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.