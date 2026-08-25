TikTok Mom Listed Her Non-Traditional Parenting Rules — Profanity Is Fine in the Car, Homework Is Self-Directed and LGBTQ Conversations Are Open

A non-traditional mom’s parenting rules are receiving high praise on TikTok, prompting many to ask if they could be a part of her family. The popular influencer wondered how many feathers she could ruffle with the video. Let’s just say it had the opposite effect instead.

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@.tattedmama44 listed the rules for her children as a non-traditional parent. She addressed explicit language, having friends over, homework, academics, openness to conversations about the LGBTQ community, and more.

Her first rule addressed explicit language. She said she did not mind if her children used profanity under her supervision. They were not allowed to cuss in front of an elderly person or at school. But if it were in a song in her car, she wouldn’t mind that at all.

When it comes to having friends over, her kids have always been respectful and asked her permission to invite them home. But there’s only a handful of times she’s told them no, and it's if they were in trouble together.

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Next, she addressed academics and school and mentioned that this particular rule “ruffled a lot of feathers.” She mentioned that when she gets home from work, she ensures to spend as much time with them as possible.

She said her children's academic performance reflected the school's teaching as much as home routines. From what she’s mentioned, she wanted to instill values of responsibility and accountability for their own actions.

The content creator explained how she’s never had to specifically instruct them to do their homework. Rather, she’s walked into her kids’ room when they’re in the middle of it. She told followers they’re well aware that if they fail, they’re grounded.

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Moving on, she also discussed having open and honest conversations, especially about the LGBTQ community, with her kids. She said she would never instill a bias in her children and that whether they supported the LGBTQ community was up to them.

Other rules included birth control, not forcing her kids with food, waking up and going to bed without being told to after specific ages, doing their own laundry, and chores. These were just a few rules.

TikTok Praises the Non-Traditional Mom’s Parenting Rules

When ending her video, she brought up the common belief of either being a parent who is a best friend or a super-strict one. She believed you can be both and used her relationship with her family as an example. And her followers absolutely loved it.

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Image Credit: TikTok | @.tattedmama44

The video went viral with 2.5 million views as of publication and drew significant engagement in the comments. The majority of commenters claimed they agreed with the mom’s non-traditional parenting rules.

Many praised her for being a wonderful mother and commended her for the rules, saying, “Give them a childhood they don’t have to recover from.” Some even jokingly asked, “Can I be (a) part of this family?”