A TikToker has sparked conversation about breakups after advising women to walk away when men say they no longer want a relationship. The creator, @slsbyfbc, argues that women do not need closure or explanations from partners who have already expressed their feelings.

In the video, she encourages viewers to stop chasing people who show little interest in staying together. Her advice has resonated with commenters who shared their own experiences with rejection, mixed signals and difficult relationships.

TikToker Tells Women to Walk Away Instead of Seeking Closure

The creator delivers a straightforward message to women struggling to accept rejection. “If a man is telling you that he doesn’t want to be with you, you don’t need closure,” she says in the clip. She continues, “Don’t let someone tell you they don’t want you twice.” According to the TikToker, asking for explanations can sometimes feed a man’s ego rather than help someone move forward.

She also suggests that a man’s lack of interest could save someone from a relationship that would not meet their needs. “You’re being saved by the universe,” she says, encouraging women to recognize rejection and move on. The video’s message touches on a familiar relationship dilemma: whether someone should seek answers after a breakup or accept the situation and leave. The creator argues that walking away protects a person’s self-respect, even when unanswered questions make that decision difficult.

TikTok Users Share Their Experiences With Rejection

Several commenters agreed that women should pay attention to men’s behavior rather than wait for direct explanations. One user wrote, “And just know that some men won’t even tell you that openly, their actions will snitch on them so please, learn to read between the lines, you will know when he doesn’t want you, please leave!” Another commenter highlighted how some men avoid communicating their feelings directly. “I would respect it, but usually they dont even say in my case cowards,” the user wrote.

A third commenter supported the creator’s advice, emphasizing the importance of protecting one’s emotional well-being. “Honestly, not even worth it for your own sake!” the comment read. Meanwhile, one user pointed out that leaving does not always end the problem. “Yes it’s alright but why he won’t leave me alone? I’m good we don’t need him 😄,” the commenter wrote.

Not everyone finds it easy to follow the advice, however. One commenter summed up the difficulty in a brief observation: “but love is crazy.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described in the comments. This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @slsbyfbc. The video reflects the creator’s personal relationship advice rather than a universal rule for every breakup. The reactions highlight the tension between recognizing an unhealthy relationship and finding the strength to leave.