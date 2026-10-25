A Reddit user said she wants to leave her boyfriend of nearly four years but is struggling to end their relationship. The 27-year-old woman said she still loves her partner but increasingly believes she would be happier without him.

In a post shared in r/BreakUps, she explained that they had lived together for three and a half years and raised two dogs. Although she described her boyfriend as attentive, funny and caring, she said their relationship no longer felt right.

Reddit User Says She Would Be Happier Single

The woman explained that physical affection had begun to feel overwhelming, while she felt happier spending time with friends. She also imagined living alone, decorating her home however she wanted and not having to explain her decisions to a partner. “I think I have outgrown the relationship,” she wrote. She added, “I think I would be happier being single,” but admitted she struggled to take that step.

She said disagreements about her social life had added to her doubts about the relationship. Her boyfriend complained about her spending time with friends but rarely suggested alternative plans. Their outings usually involved eating out or shopping downtown.

The woman said her friends encouraged her to wait until she found an apartment before telling her boyfriend. However, she worried about misleading him while considering their future. She also said her therapist and friends had advised her to leave the relationship and live with friends who shared more of her interests.

She said a close friend had feelings for her, but she did not want those feelings to influence her decision. She valued the friendship and did not want to end her relationship for another person.

Reddit commenters offered advice, with some urging her to prioritize her happiness before making a long-term commitment.

One commenter took a particularly firm stance, writing, “He sounds possessive, needy and jealous. That will suffocate the other person.” They continued, “Break up NOW. This behavior tends to escalate if you get married.”

Another user questioned whether the boyfriend made enough effort to spend quality time with her. The original poster explained that he complained about her social life but did not suggest activities they could enjoy together.

Meanwhile, a commenter shared their experience of struggling to leave a 10-year relationship. They described increasing arguments, fading hopes for the future and the difficulty of leaving a shared home behind. “I don’t know when this will end, but I know it’s coming,” the commenter wrote. They added that watching their partner continue believing the relationship could work made the situation particularly painful.

A separate commenter encouraged the original poster, acknowledging how isolating these decisions can feel. Other commenters discussed the difficulty of leaving a long-term relationship, even when someone believes being single would make them happier.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described in the Reddit thread. The article reflects the original poster’s account and the opinions expressed by commenters.