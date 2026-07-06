This Woman’s Mom Wouldn’t Approve Hormone Therapy When She Was a Teen — She Says She’s Grateful Now

A video shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes showed an unidentified woman describing her mother's decision not to approve hormone therapy when she expressed a desire to transition as a teenager.

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"I am so glad that when I wanted to transition as a teenager, my mom wasn't like, okay, we'll get you on hormones," she said.

Her mother allowed some changes but not others, like hormone therapy. "She let me cut my hair and stuff, but hair grows back," the woman said, adding, "I'm glad that the irreversible damage wasn't done to me."

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American who wanted to be transgender as a child is so grateful for her mom stopping her and saying no



“I am so glad that when I wanted to transition as a teenager, my mom wasn't like, "Okay, we'll get you on hormones." Um, she let me cut my hair… pic.twitter.com/gvCpfL7wm1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2026

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The video did not specify her age when the conversation with her mother took place, nor her current gender identity.

The X user who shared the clip followed with a list of five health risks associated with gender-transitioning treatments for minors. "These are the stories that the media and Democrats never tell you about," they said, adding that these people "are so happy that their parents said no."

"They make your reproductive organs not work anymore," the account said, adding that the medications could cause "loss of impairment of sexual function and sensation."

They also claimed that testosterone use in females can cause permanent voice changes, stating, "If you want to go back, you're going to sound like a man for the rest of your life."

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Reactions to the video included support for the mother's decision, as well as commentary on related legislation. One commenter wrote, "A mother with common sense and decency who loves her daughter."

Another commenter described legislative discussions in Australia, writing that some states are "currently debating the expansion of 'Conversion therapy' laws to include trans people," and argued that parents in similar situations could face legal consequences under such proposals.

A mother with common sense and decency who loves her daughter ?. — My lady (@Myhorsesforever) July 5, 2026

The user also pointed to surgical procedures such as double mastectomy, saying scarring is a permanent complication. It claimed that treatment could cause "long-term skeletal health impacts like bone density loss."

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One other commenter argued that breast tissue serves a sexual function and criticized surgical removal, writing that offering the choice at all was 'a travesty.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video, including the medical assertions presented by the account. The details above reflect the accounts as shared on X by @WallStreetApes. The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed.