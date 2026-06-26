Wisconsin Teen Says Her School Let a Transgender Student Use the Girls’ Bathroom Without Notifying Parents

A video posted to X by Ella Frei, a 17-year-old from New Richmond, Wisconsin, drew widespread attention after she described speaking out at a school board meeting about transgender bathroom access.

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Ella said she faced bullying, online harassment, and criticism she attributed to some of her teachers.

My name is Ella, I'm 17 years old.

I do long jump. I play volleyball. I go to school in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

When my school allowed a biological male into the girls' restroom without telling parents —

I went to the school board.

With my name attached.

In my own town.

I got… pic.twitter.com/iDLbEkWvW6 — Ella Frei (@EllaFrei17) June 25, 2026

"I didn't speak up because it was easy," she said in the video. "I spoke up because somebody had to."

She drew on her experience as a volleyball player to support her argument. The women's volleyball net is set at 7 feet, 4⅛ inches, compared to 7 feet, 11⅝ inches for men, a difference of 7.5 inches, according to Sports Imports.

Ella described the gap as "nearly a foot" and said the rule exists because of physical differences between male and female players. "A biological male can hit a ball across that net at force that could seriously injure a girl," she said.

She extended the argument to track. "All it takes is three biological males entering the girls' category and not a single girl in this state stands on a podium," she said.

Ella closed the video with a reference to the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court is about to answer the question every girl in America is asking," she said. "We're ready."

Many replies expressed support for Ella's decision to speak publicly. "Good job, Ella! Stay strong: you are in the right!" one commenter wrote. "We are living in bizarre times and you are showing the courage to stand for the truth. Facts and biology support you. Love and support from Florida!"

Another user wrote, "Stay strong and don't let up," the commenter wrote. "Lots of people are proud of you for doing the right thing and all the little girls behind you need you."

Good job, Ella! Stay strong: you are in the right! We are living in bizarre times and you are showing the courage to stand for the truth. Facts and biology support you. Love and support from Florida! pic.twitter.com/xZurwrXr5z — MaryAlice David (@MaryAli20063775) June 25, 2026

Ella tagged @JenniferSey, a public advocate for women's sports, and @xx_xyathletics, the XX XY Athletics organization, which campaigns on the same issues. The New Richmond school district had not issued a public statement specifically addressing Ella's video or her school board appearance as of publication.

However, one user urged her to view things differently. "You could start by acknowledging the existence of trans people and then sitting at a table with them and figuring out how they can be incorporated," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific school policy described in this video or the details of Ella Frei's school board appearance. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @EllaFrei17. The transgender student has not been identified.