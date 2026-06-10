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This Woman Swallowed Her AirPods Thinking It Was Vitamin and Then Documented Every Single Day Until It Came Back Out

By Reni

7:23 AM CDT on June 10, 2026

Woman accidentally swallowed AirPods thinking they were her vitamins.

Woman accidentally swallowed AirPods thinking they were her vitamins.

|Image Credit: (L) TikTok | @spotmebestie ; (L) Reference image via Canva

A woman accidentally swallowed her AirPods thinking they were her vitamins; she got them out, but the internet can’t stop talking about it. The woman who goes by @spotmebestie on TikTok shared the incident in a video on her account, which has amassed 1.3 million views.

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According to the TikToker, she was taking a handful of vitamins in her car. After swallowing, she noticed she had swallowed something larger than a typical vitamin. After she began driving, her phone suddenly connected to the Airpod. 

The only problem was that she didn’t have them on her at the moment. That’s when it hit her; she had swallowed one of the two AirPods. Immediately, she told viewers she called poison control, where staff apparently assumed she was a child.

Poison control told her, she said, “What goes in must come out.” She just had to wait for it to naturally pass. And she did! The woman shared her journey from the day it happened all the way until it was out of her. 

She updated her followers on TikTok about the timeline of incidents and even shared an X-ray confirming it was no longer in her system. According to the TikToker it was set to be out within two to four days. 

Her followers had mixed reactions to the incident. The comment section was full of jokes, GIFs, memes, and concerns from commenters. One user on TikTok said, “This is not what they meant when they said, ‘an apple a day…’” Another joked, “Reunited? You’ve never been closer than this.” 

Another comment read, “Honestly, if I had to choose between sifting through my poop for a few days and buying a new AirPod, I’m buying a new Air Pod.” 

To this, the TikToker personally responded, saying, “I just want everyone to have closure.” 

X Users Weigh In on the Swallowed AirPod

The story quickly went viral and was even shared through a verified account on X by a user who goes by @end3of 6days9. It continues to be shared by multiple users on the social media forum.  

They too had similar thoughts to TikTokers. One user said, “I would tell Apple Care it was lost lol. Zero chance I would use that again.” The next one said, “I would be worried about the lithium battery inside the AirPod.”

Another user wrote, “No way I would touch it ever again.” Many continued to share their insights about the woman’s accident. The woman continued posting updates on TikTok as the story spread.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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