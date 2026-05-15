This Redditor Bought Four Bars of Alum Stone for $2 and Has Not Needed Deodorant in Three Months — the Comment Section Has Questions

A Reddit post encouraging users to swap their deodorant for alum stone — a natural mineral salt common in Asian households — has sparked debate on r/Frugal_Ind about which is more effective and cost-efficient.

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The Redditor recalled their experience months after using the product and highlighted various benefits of an alum stone. Before diving into those details, the user explained what an alum stone is.

Alum stone is a naturally occurring mineral salt known for its odor-controlling and skin-tightening properties.

Additionally, it has anti-bacterial properties that target the odour-producing bacteria. It also has a longer-lasting effect in comparison to deodorant, according to the Redditor.

The next advantage of the product was the cost. The Redditor mentioned buying 4 bars, each weighing 100g, on Amazon for $2.

After three months the user said only 20 percent of one bar had been used, estimating the remaining three bars could last about two years.

The user also shared how to use the product: simply wet the stone lightly and apply it after a shower. The poster wrote, “This has been one of the most frugal personal care switches I’ve made while keeping things clean.”

The user argued that alum stone is more cost-effective and longer-lasting than conventional deodorant and does not contain the synthetic ingredients found in most commercial products.

Reddit is Divided Over Using an Alum Stone Over Deodorant

In the aftermath of the post, many were confused about the lesser-known and cost-effective product. The user had attached a picture of what an alum stone looked like for reference, prompting questions about its alleged sharp edges.

One commenter asked, “Don’t the sharp edges hurt?” To which the user shared an instruction apart from lightly wetting the stone.

The poster suggested rubbing the edges on a kitchen countertop to smooth them out.

The same netizen also wondered if the product would stain clothing. To which the user confirmed “no,” it does not cause any kind of staining to clothes. One user pointed out the stark difference between an alum stone and deodorant.

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One commenter clarified the distinction, writing, “Deodorant is not perfume. Deo is for masking/reducing body odour.”

The individual added, "Now, alum is a potent microorganism, so there won’t be any body odour until it remains on your body.” Lastly, the user said, “Also, alum closes body pores so there won’t be much sweat either.”

Another one asked, “Won’t it be harsh on the skin? I’m assuming the stone has a pretty rough texture.” A fellow Redditor who appears to have used the product claimed, “No, it’s very smooth.”

A commenter warned against daily use, saying it could cause skin irritation — Daily Dot has not independently verified this claim and readers should consult a dermatologist before changing skincare routines.